During the new year and new decade, many of us try to make positive changes to improve our lifestyle.

Some are more important than others, but many are based on fitness and health.

For example, quit smoking.

And although there are countless reasons why this is a good idea, another factor that you may not have thought about can be the incentive to finally give up the habit.

According to the latest findings from Royal London, smokers pay around twice as much for life insurance as non-smokers.

Life insurers state that the financial impact can be significant and have urged former smokers to contact a financial broker to see if they can get cheaper rates and start the new year by saving money on their insurance policy.

Colette Houton, Underwriting and Claims Lead at Royal London, said the results as follows: “Every year thousands of people across Ireland want to quit smoking. The start of the new year is seen by many as the perfect time to meet their health goals To bring momentum.

“Given that tobacco use is the number one preventable cause of death in Ireland each year and nearly 6,000 smokers die from tobacco-related illnesses, the health benefits of stopping smoking should not be underestimated, but there are also significant financial benefits.

“Saving the money that used to be spent buying cigarettes is easy to think of, but the thousands of dollars saved by covering the cost of living may not be as obvious to many people.

“Smokers who have managed to give up more than 12 months and have already taken out life insurance may benefit from a reduction in their premium costs.

“If you are an ex-smoker, we recommend that you contact your financial broker to see if you can get cheaper rates and start the new year by saving money on your insurance policy.”

