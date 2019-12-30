advertisement

Thousands of Dublin households who do not currently have garbage cans in their homes may have to accept brown garbage cans according to new waste disposal regulations.

The Minister for Climate Protection and the Environment, Richard Bruton, wants to make the use of brown containers for compostable waste compulsory for all households in the next two years.

advertisement

Dubliners who live in almost 1,000 streets in the capital are currently exempt from using garbage cans.

The regulations for using garbage cans instead of garbage bags came into force in July 2016. Due to objections from house owners who lived mostly in row houses without front gardens and without direct access to the back of their houses, more than 900 streets were released from the rules.

The exemption applies to most homes in Stoneybatter, the Liberties and hundreds of streets in Dublin 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7 that continue to leave garbage bags outside their doors.

However, Mr. Bruton said “we have to find a way” to introduce brown rubbish bins to all households. “We recognize that there will be difficulties in implementation and that we will have to work with people, but I think that looking at difficulties in the past has prevented us from doing this,” he said, “we have to face these difficulties overcome and don’t just say there are difficulties and we will not tackle them. “

Sufficient time was given to iron out any difficulties with the introduction of the brown container, he said.

“We give people the opportunity to consult and changes will occur over time. It will take us two years to implement the entire brown ton.

“We will work with both residents and local authorities to make this effective. The truth is, however, that half of the organic material ends up either in your black container or in your green container, where the use of a material is very poor and contaminates the streams that we want to recycle or reuse. “

Other measures planned include levies on non-recyclable plastics such as food packaging in supermarkets, a levy on tobacco companies to cover the cost of cleaning cigarette butts, and a “fast fashion” approach to prevent clothing from getting into the trash.

“We try to deal with a problem that uses resources wastefully and that involves certain fashion items. They may be cheap too, but this cheapness comes at a price. “

Mr. Bruton rejected the suggestion that punishing cheap clothing could harm low-income families.

“In terms of fashion, it is not economical for a household to throw away materials so quickly, and much of the fast fashion is not just aimed at stretching low incomes. This is a very well planned and implemented strategy by companies to sell more fashion, ”he said.

“This isn’t really about low-income people having durable clothes that they can make a good life of.”

Mr. Bruton announced government proposals to improve waste management in Ireland.

advertisement