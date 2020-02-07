advertisement

Dominion Energy reported 17,000 blackouts on Friday morning

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As a result of the storm on Thursday evening through Friday morning, some people are left in a mess and some are still waiting to receive electricity in their homes.

“The storm that went through yesterday was very strong for a winter storm. We had a series of severe thunderstorms across the state that caused wind damage across much of the state yesterday, and we even had reports of tornadoes, ”said John Quagliariello, coordinating meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Colombia.

Some areas of the state that were affected by tornadoes were Northern Aiken County and Spartanburg.

In Lexington County, strong winds crashed the roof of a gas station in West Columbia.

There have also been several reports of trees and dilapidated power lines in the Midlands.

Although the storm has come and gone, the National Weather Service says the risk of flooding is still very high.

“We had a lot of rain, not just in the central part of the state we’re in, but also in the Upstate, and that’s the source of many of our rivers, so all of the rain that came in. The Upstate is now working through ours River systems and let the rivers rise. Many of them will experience moderate to severe floods in the next few days, ”said Quagliariello.

Meanwhile, Dominion Energy has reported more than 17,000 power outages across the state, most of which have occurred in Lexington and Richland counties.

“Whenever you have a wind of 50 to 60 miles an hour, especially when it rained, lines will fall, so most of our problems were that trees fell, but luckily it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, “said Matt Long of Dominion Energy.

With some customers across the state still without electricity, Long encourages them to stay patient.

“We focus on the areas where if you repair a transformer or line here, you might hit 2,000 customers unlike those on a country road where you only have 20 customers.” The focus is on winning back as many customers as possible, ”said Quagliariello.

As of 5:30 p.m. On Friday, Dominion Energy reported 1,563 outages across the state, including 968 in Richland and Lexington counties.

The Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative also reported 293 power outages for its Lexington County customers as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.

