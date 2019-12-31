advertisement

VICTORIA, Australia – Thousands of people had to hide from forest fires on a beach in Southeast Australia on Tuesday morning, after they fled their homes while fires swept through the city.

Early in the morning, approximately 4,000 residents and visitors were forced to leave their homes and holiday accommodation in Mallacoota, in the state of Victoria, the authorities said.

The city activated the emergency siren that warned of the imminent fire and the inhabitants went to the coast, following an evacuation plan that had been set out earlier in community meetings.

“There is no way to go in or out,” Jason Selmes, resident of Mallacoota, told CNN after clearing his house.

Thick smoke from the fires made the morning sky pitch black. As the day progressed, the sky turned bright orange and the flames began to spread throughout the city. Photos from the ground showed houses on fire and an approaching line of fire.

Some people sought shelter in the sea. Ida Dempsey and her family were visiting from Melbourne and evacuated to their boat, which moored about 200 meters (about 656 feet) off the coast.

Three emergency strike teams were on the beach with residents and emergency services set up medical centers and safe evacuation locations, according to state agency Victoria Emergency.

The circumstances became milder later in the afternoon after a dangerous wind change circumvented the city. Country Fire Authority Chief Steve Warrington said it was “relatively good news,” and evacuees had cheered at hearing the announcement.

Some people now return to their homes while others stay on the beach. There are “a number of houses” that are believed to have been destroyed or damaged, Warrington said.

However, the situation remains “dynamic and dangerous” and Warrington said there is still an emergency warning. A number of fires continue to burn in the city and state that can spread to the East Gippsland region where Mallacoota is located. Warrington warned residents to stay on top of further warnings and added that state authorities were still discussing possible evacuations.

Victoria Crisis Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said that some communities in the state remain isolated and that food packages and other supplies are organized for transportation. Emergency crews are still in the process of determining the extent of air damage, but suggesting significant loss of ownership in the Eastern Gippsland region, he said.

Four people remain unknown in Victoria with a “very real fear of their safety,” Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said Tuesday. He did not provide any further information about identities or exact locations.

East Gippsland, located in the far east corner of Victoria, accommodates around 80,000 people, who are scattered throughout remote villages and towns. The region is popular with tourists who see wildlife and walk in national parks.

There is a national fire crisis

As of Monday, there are more than 10 fires in the Eastern Gippsland region, including three major fires that burn for more than a month, Victoria Emergency said. Many of the fires were started on Sunday due to dry lightning and spread rapidly due to strong winds and hot, dry weather.

On Sunday, the Victoria authorities urged residents and vacationers to evacuate and warned that “it is not possible to provide support and assistance to all visitors” in the area.

Weather conditions are expected to improve over the next 24 hours – meaning lower temperatures and lower winds – but weather will deteriorate by the end of the week, which, according to CNN meteorologists, entails dangerous fire conditions.

Fires have devastated parts of Australia for months. About 70 new fires started over Victoria on Monday, of which more than 20 are still active. In the adjacent state of New South Wales (NSW), more than 100 fires burn on Tuesday, of which 60 are still to be included.

The death toll is slowly increasing. Two people were found dead Tuesday in the NSW city of Cobargo, with a third person who is still not responsible. On Monday a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter died in NSW after his truck crashed. Earlier in December, two other NSW volunteer firefighters died after their vehicle hit a boom during firefighting operations.

More than 900 homes have been destroyed in NSW since the start of the burning season, and that number is likely to increase as firefighters struggle to contain the massive fires.

In Batemans Bay, NSW, hundreds of families also evacuated on Tuesday under an eerie orange sky. “It was like we were in hell,” vacationer Zoe Simmons told CNN. “We were all covered in ash.”

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons warned that thousands of people along the coast are seeking refuge with “a long, difficult, dangerous night ahead.” He said Tuesday’s fires spread faster and further than previously predicted, and added, “A really terrible day.”

NSW and Victoria are some of the worst hit locations, but there have been fires in every state in Australia as the weather conditions deteriorate.

State and federal authorities have activated emergency resources and deployed thousands of firefighters since the fire season began in early September. The Australian Defense Force has sent aid to several states, including air force aircraft and military personnel. The United States, Canada and New Zealand have also sent additional firefighters to help.

