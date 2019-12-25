advertisement

ALGERIES – Thousands of Algerians gathered Wednesday to process the funeral of the country’s powerful army chief, who fought for independence from France as a young man and became the country’s de-facto leader this year.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah died suddenly of a heart attack on Monday at the age of 79 after setting out the secret state’s response to mass protests this year demanding a wholesale change of the ruling elite.

“He did the right thing by providing the millions who marched in the last 10 months demanding change,” Abdesselam Selami, 52, a telecommunications worker, told Reuters by phone from the capital Palais de Peuple. “Zero killed”

As the protests peaked in April, Gaed Salah called for the veteran president, his longtime ally Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to step down, prompting his resignation shortly thereafter.

Although an interim president was appointed, Gaed Salah was widely regarded as holding the blame. He did not try to suppress peaceful protest by force, but many demonstrators saw it as the main obstacle on their way.

He pressured for a choice to replace Bouteflika, a vote that protesters regarded as a character since true power would remain with the military.

They chanted “A civilian state, not a military state” and, as the protest wore on, demanded the resignation of Gaed Salah.

After Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected president, he brought Gaed Salah to the scene where he swore in before embracing him and presenting him with an order of merit.

The old general died four days later and Tebboune swiftly appointed Said Chengriha, head of the ground forces, and in 74 of the same generation as Gaed Salah, to replace him.

Chengriha, like Gaed Salah and most of Algeria’s other rulers since independence, is a veteran of the guerrilla war against French rule.

Although protesters have demanded that the old guard of power be relinquished, they have also throughout their demonstrations painted themselves as the descendants of the generation that gained freedom for Algeria.

Gaed Salah’s body will be driven through downtown Algiers and buried in a main cemetery after Wednesday’s noon prayer.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, written by Angus McDowall; Editing by Ed Osmond)

