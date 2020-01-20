advertisement

Eight presidential candidates accompanied the demonstrators on their way to the state house

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Over the past twenty years, more and more people have come together in the capital to celebrate the influence that Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. has had on others.

On Monday, the twentieth celebration of King Day at the Dome began with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church and then continued on to a state house.

Thousands banded up to go to the State House, and some stayed as presidential and community leaders to discuss the effects of Dr. King’s mission.

“This is something very special. It’s great that everyone can get together, ”said Deonna Brown, who took part in the march with her father.

Some have been participating in the march for years, saying that this event is of great importance to them every year.

“It means quite a bit. We have come a long way, but as the preachers preached today, we still have a long way to go. But what (MLK) did, not just him, but other people with his skills, means a lot, ”said Joe Glenn, an 83-year-old march from Greenville.

Along with presidential candidates who are arm in arm and lead the demonstrators to the State House, it is refreshing for some to see new faces that Dr. Take up King’s call to action.

“I look forward to the younger group being more active in the world because sometimes they get so distracted by other things, but it’s only about what’s going on today,” said Ellen Daniels, who attended Monday March morning.

Although Dr.’s legacy King has changed many lives, some believe it is up to them to continue his mission successfully.

“I know that freedom is there, but we have to work for it. We cannot just sit back and think that freedom is coming. We have to do something, ”said Daniels.

Some say the best way to get their voices heard is through the November ballot box.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a title or no title. Your voice and votes are still important,” said Rev. Aaron McCoy, pastor of Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte, before the crowd at the prayer service in the Zion Baptist Church on Monday morning.

