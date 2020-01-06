advertisement

NEW YORK – Thousands marched along the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the area’s Jewish community following an attack of anti-Semitic violence in recent weeks, including a stabbing attack on Hanukkah celebrations at a rabbi’s home.

The interfaith protest, sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups, began in Manhattan’s Foley Square before continuing across the East River to Brooklyn for a rally at Cadman Plaza as marchers chanted, “No hatred, no fear.”

“I am very grateful to people of all faiths who have come here today, Christian and Jewish, Hindu and Muslim, and any other faith, to say that we … New Yorkers and we Americans will not stand for hatred and bigotry, “U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York told the crowd.

The Democratic Senate leader was joined by several other prominent New York Democrats, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“It was just very inspiring and I hope people will recognize that we are strong and that we will not let this anti-Semitism that has been rampant in New York City and the tri-state area and in America continue,” demonstrator Gail said. Senta.

“An attack on every house of worship is an attack on all houses of worship,” Ismael Claudio, bishop of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Brooklyn, told USA Today. “I am staying with my Jewish brothers and sisters. Today (they are): tomorrow, it may be us.”

The march came just over a week after a gunman with a chopper broke into the home of a Hasidic rabbi in Monsey suburb, New York, in the middle of a Hanukkah celebration, and began hitting guests before fleeing.

Six people were injured, one of them a 72-year-old man who suffered devastating blows to the head, arm and neck that left him comatose and unlikely to recover, according to family members.

The 37-year-old suspect, described by his lawyer as suffering from a serious mental illness, was arrested after leaving for Manhattan. He faces six counts of attempted murder in state court, and was indicted separately for federal hate crimes by US prosecutors. citing magazines they said he kept with references to Adolf Hitler and “Nazi culture”.

The stabbing in Monsey, a center of Hasidic life in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of Rockland County north of New York City, covered a series of incidents in which Jews were physically assaulted or assaulted in the greater New York area City in recent weeks. Two Hasidic Jews were killed in a shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, last month. The two attackers in that attack were killed by police.

The New York police commissioner said last week that anti-Jewish hate crimes had risen 21 percent last year, reflecting an increase in anti-Semitic incidents reported across the county. (Additional writing and reporting by Steve Gorman in Culver City, California Editing by Chris Reese)

