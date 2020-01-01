advertisement

(Adds march details) By Clare Jim and Jessie Pang HONG KONG, January 1 (Reuters) Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters began marching in Hong Kong on New Year’s Day, demanding concessions by the city government embraced as civil unrest blocked the city with Chinese rule for over half a year in 2020.

Gathering on a grass lawn in Victoria Park under the gray skies, young and old citizens, many dressed in black and some in disguise, held signs such as “Freedom is not free” before leaving.

“It’s hard to pronounce ‘Happy New Year’ because people in Hong Kong are not happy,” said a man named Tung, who was walking with his two-year-old son, mother and granddaughter.

“If the five demands are not met, and the police are held accountable for their brutality, then we cannot have a happy new year,” he added, referring to the push for government concessions including full democracy, an amnesty. to over 6,500 people arrested so far, and a robust and independent investigation into police actions.

The pro-democracy march is being organized by the Human Rights Front, a group that organized a number of marches last year that drew millions.

Along the way, a number of newly elected district pro-democracy politicians mingled with crowds on the first day of office, some helping to raise donations to help the movement.

“The government has started oppression before the New Year begins … whoever is oppressing, we will stay with them,” said Jimmy Sham, one of the leaders of the Human Rights Front.

Thousands of Hong Kong discoverers had earlier welcomed in 2020 neon-lit walks along the iconic Victoria Harbor skyline, cheering the movement’s signature merger of eight Chinese words of protest – “eratelirong Hong Kong. Revolution of our time.” – for the last eight seconds before the clocks hit midnight.

A sea of ​​protesters climbed down Nathan Street, a main boulevard, blocking all lanes in a spontaneous march that erupted within minutes of the new decade. Some held signs reading “Let’s continue to fight together in 2020”.

During the night, police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons during several short stoppages.

China’s President Xi Jinping said in a New Year’s address that Beijing will “firmly preserve Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability” under the so-called “one country, two systems”.

Many in Hong Kong are outraged by Beijing’s tight control over the city that was promised a high degree of autonomy under this framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fueling unrest.

A group of 40 parliamentarians and dignitaries from 18 countries had written an open letter to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on New Year’s Eve, urging her to “look for real ways forward to get out of this crisis.” addressing the grievances of the Hong Kong people. “

The protest movement is supported by 59% of city residents surveyed in a study done for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.

Demonstrations have grown increasingly violent in recent months, sometimes paralyzing the Asian financial center.

Protesters threw petrol bombs and rocks, with police responding with tear gas, water cannon, pepper spray, rubber bullets and random rounds. There have been some injuries. (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Clare Jim, Mari Saito, Sarah Wu, Alun John, Marius Zaharia; additional reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Kim Coghill)

