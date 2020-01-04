advertisement

BAGHDAD – Thousands marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others killed in a US air strike.

Friday’s attack on Baghdad airport, commissioned by US President Donald Trump, signaled a major escalation in a “shadow war” on the Middle East between Iran and the United States and US allies, mainly Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The US embassy in Baghdad urged US citizens to leave Iraq after Soleimani’s assassination, and dozens of US employees of foreign oil companies left the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Friday.

On Saturday, close US ally Britain warned its citizens to avoid all travel to Iraq outside the autonomous Kurdistan region, and to avoid all but essential travel to Iran.

Soleiman, a 62-year-old general, was Tehran’s most prominent military commander and the architect of his widespread influence in the Middle East. Muhandis was the deputy commander of the Iraqi Mobilization Forces (PMF) umbrella troops of the paramilitary groups.

US-Iran hostilities have intensified in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad following a deadly US air strike on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.

A senior Trump administration official said Soleimani had planned immediate attacks on US personnel throughout the Middle East. Critics of the American Democratic Party said the order from the Republican president was reckless and that he had raised the risk of more violence in a dangerous region.

A detailed procession, organized by the PMF to mourn Soleimani, Muhandis and others began in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Saturday. It will drive to the Shiite holy city of Kerbala and end at Najaf, another Shiite holy city where Muhandis and other slain Iraqis will be buried.

SOLEIMANI SOURCE IN H K ALBANIA KERMAN

Soleimani’s body will be transferred to the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan bordering Iraq, then Sunday to the Shiite holy city of Mashhad in the northeast and from there to the capital Tehran and its hometown of Kerman in the southeast for burial on Tuesday. Iranian state media reported.

In Baghdad, marchers waved Iraqi and militia flags in a dismal atmosphere, with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Iraqi militia commander Hadi al-Amiri, a close Iranian ally and top candidate to succeed Muhandis, attending in procession.

Friday’s air strike divided Iraq’s opinion.

Many condemned the US attack, in connection with Soleiman as a hero for his role in defeating the Islamic State militant group that had captured wide trails of northern and central Iraq in 2014.

“Extensive participation in the procession testifies to the public’s condemnation of America and its allies for human rights abuses as they claim to fight terrorism,” said Ali al-Khatib, a mourner in the Iraqi capital.

“It is necessary to take revenge on the killers. The martyrs received the award they wanted – the award of martyrdom. “

Other Iraqis initially reacted cheerfully to the US strike only to be quickly scared of deportation, especially for those involved in months of street protests against the Iranian-backed Baghdad government for wrongful allegations and corruption. .

They said Soleimani and Muhandis had backed the use of force against unarmed anti-government protesters last year and created militias that demonstrators blame for many of Iraq’s social and economic problems.

Protesters now worry they may become an easy target for revenge by Shiite militants who were portraying the wave of anti-government demonstrations as an American conspiracy.

They are also angry at Washington for killing men on Iraqi soil, possibly plunging Iraq into another war.

“These acts are the beginning of the US-Iranian conflict in Iraq, once they overpower Iraq and diminish the role of Iraq,” said a protester in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square.

“This air strike will have severe consequences.” (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Maha El Dahan with additional reporting by Kate Holton in London and Parisa Hafezi in Dubai Editing by Mark Heinrich)

