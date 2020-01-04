advertisement

BAGHDAD – Shouts of “Death to America” ​​tens of thousands marched in Iraq Saturday to upset Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader killed in a US air raid that has raised the specter of one. the wider conflict in the Middle East.

On Saturday night, one rocket fell inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad near the US Embassy, ​​another struck nearby Jadriya neighborhood and two more rockets were fired at Balad Air Force Base north of the city, but no one was killed. , the Iraqi army said in a statement. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

With security concerns heightened after Friday’s strike, the NATO alliance and a special US-led mission halted their programs to train Iraqi security and armed forces, officials said.

“The security of our personnel in Iraq is paramount. We continue to take all necessary measures, “NATO action spokesman Dylan White said in a statement.

Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s foreign legions, was killed in a US strike in his convoy at Baghdad airport. The leader of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed. The attack took Washington and its allies, mainly Saudi Arabia and Israel, into uncharted territory in their confrontation with Iran and its nearby militias across the region.

France stepped up diplomatic initiatives Saturday to ease tensions. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Macron’s office said.

“The two presidents agreed to stay in close contact to avoid any further escalation of tensions and in order to act to ensure stability in Iraq and the wider region,” a statement from Macron’s office reads.

Macron also spoke with the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Gholamali Abuhamzeh, a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guard, said Tehran would punish Americans “wherever they are available”, and raised the possibility of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf.

The US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq. Dozens of US employees of foreign oil companies left the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Friday.

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah militia warned Iraqi security forces to stay away from US bases in Iraq, “at a distance of not less than a thousand meters starting Sunday evening,” Lebanese TV al-Mayadeen reported. which is near Hezbollah, Lebanon.

VOTES IN PRESS PRESS PRESIDENT T. US

The United States has been an ally of the Iraqi government since the US invasion of 2003 in the overthrow of dictator Saddam Hussein, but Iraq has become a closer ally with Iran.

The leading candidate to succeed Muhandis, Hadi al-Amiri, spoke of the coffin of the deceased commander of the militia commanders: “Naming your noble blood is the American forces that leave Iraq forever and attain full national sovereignty.”

The Iraqi parliament is convening an extraordinary session during which a vote on the deportation of US troops could be taken as early as Sunday.

Soleimani, 62, was Iran’s premeditated military leader – the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s foreign forces, the Quds Force, and the architect of Iran’s pervasive influence in the Middle East.

Muhandis was the deputy commander of the Iraqi Mobilization Forces (PMF) umbrella troops of the paramilitary groups.

A procession organized by the PMF held the troops of Soleimani and Muhandis, and those killed in the US strike, through the Baghdad Green Zone.

Mourners included many militants in uniform for whom Muhandis and Soleimani were heroes. They carried portraits of both men and plastered them on walls and armored personnel carriers in the procession. Called “Death to America” ​​and “No No Israel”.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi also attended.

Mourners later brought the carcasses to the Shiite holy city of Kerbala, south of Baghdad, then to Najaf, another Shiite holy city, where they were received by the son of the Shiite cleric of Greater Iraq, Ayatollah the Great al- Sistani, and where Muhandis and the other Iraqis killed will rest.

Soleimani’s body will be transferred to the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan bordering Iraq. On Sunday, he will be taken to the Shiite holy city of Mashhad in northeast Iran and from there to Tehran and his hometown of Kerman in the southeast for burial on Tuesday, state media said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Soleiman had planned immediate attacks on US diplomats and military personnel. Democratic critics said the Republican president’s action was reckless and risked more bloodshed in a dangerous region.

The US strike followed a sharp rise in US-US hostilities in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias stormed the US embassy in Baghdad following a deadly US air strike on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.

AR TARGETS VETAL AMERICAN ‘

On Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Soleimani’s death would intensify Tehran’s resistance to the United States and Israel.

Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Kerman province, outlined a series of possible revenge targets, including the Gulf watercourse, through which about one-third of the world’s shipped oil is exported to global markets.

“The Strait of Hormuz is an essential point for the West, and a large number of destroyers and US warships pass there,” Abuhamzeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency Friday evening.

“Vital American targets in the region have long been identified by Iran … About 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said, referring to Israel’s largest city .

In Iran, some people worried that Soleiman’s death could propel the country into a devastating war with a superpower.

“I feel so sad about Soleiman’s death, but what if America and Iran start a war? I have children. What if they send my son (university student) to war?” Said Monireh, a retired teacher.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Maha El Dahan; Additional reporting by Ghazwan Jaburi in Tikrit, Parisa Hafezi in Dubai, Nadine Awadallah in Beirut, John Chalmers in Brussels and Kate Holton in London; Writing by Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool; Editing by Frances Kerry and Daniel Wallis)

