advertisement

BAGDAD – Thousands of mourners singing “America is great Satan” marched into Baghdad on Saturday for a mourning procession for the leading Iranian general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US airstrike.

General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds force and pioneer of his regional security strategy, was killed in an early Friday airstrike near the Iraqi capital’s international airport. The attack has increased regional tensions.

advertisement

Iran has praised harsh retaliation and fears of widespread war. US President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike to prevent conflict. His government says Soleimani has planned a series of attacks that put American troops and officials at risk without providing evidence.

An official of the US-led coalition in Iraq said it had scaled back operations and strengthened “security and defense” operations at bases where the country’s coalition forces are stationed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity according to the regulations.

Washington has dispatched another 3,000 soldiers to neighboring Kuwait.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional policy to mobilize militias in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, even in the war against the Islamic group. He has also been blamed for attacks on US troops and allies due to the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The mourners, mainly men in black military clothing, carried Iraqi flags and the flags of Iranian-backed militias who were loyal to Soleimani. They also mourned Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia commander who was killed in the same strike.

The mourners, many of whom sang in tears: “No, no, America” ​​and “Death for America, Death for Israel”. Mohammed Fadl, a mourner dressed in black, said the funeral was an expression of loyalty to the killed leaders. “It’s a painful blow, but it won’t shake us,” he said.

Two helicopters hovered over the procession, attended by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and leaders of Iranian-backed militias. The procession later reached the Shiite holy city of Karbala in central Iraq.

The gates to Baghdad’s green zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, including the US embassy, ​​have been closed.

Iraq, which is closely linked to both Washington and Tehran, condemned the airstrike that killed Soleimani and described it as an attack on its national sovereignty. Parliament is scheduled to hold an emergency session on Sunday, and the government has come under increasing pressure to drive out the 5,200 US troops deployed in the country to help prevent the resurgence of the Islamic group.

Hadi al-Amiri, who leads a large parliamentary bloc and is expected to replace al-Muhandis as deputy commander of the People’s Mobilization Force, an umbrella organization of militias that is largely supported by Iran, was one of those who do their last honor.

“Be assured,” he said in front of al-Muhandi’s coffin in a video that was spread on social media. “The price of your pure blood will forever be the withdrawal of the US forces from Iraq.”

The United States has ordered all citizens to leave Iraq and closed its embassy in Baghdad, where Iranian-backed militiamen and supporters held violent protests over two days earlier this week, violating the site.

Britain and France also warned their citizens against avoiding or strictly restricting travel to Iraq.

No one was injured in the US embassy protests that killed 25 Iranian-backed militia officers in Iraq and Syria. The US said the strikes were in response to a missile attack that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq. Washington blamed the militias for this.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased steadily since Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and restore paralyzing sanctions.

The government’s “maximum pressure” campaign has prompted Iran to openly abandon its commitments. The United States has also blamed Iran for a wave of increasingly provocative attacks in the region, including the sabotage of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure in September that temporarily halved production.

Iran declined to participate in these attacks, but admitted to shooting down a U.S. surveillance drone in June that allegedly struck its airspace.

Billboards appeared on the main streets in Iran, showing Soleimani and the warning from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that “hard revenge” awaits the United States.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Soleimani’s house in Tehran to express his condolences.

“The Americans didn’t know what a big mistake they had made,” said Rouhani. “You will see the impact of this crime not only today, but in the years to come.”

On the streets of Tehran, many said they mourned Soleimani and some demanded revenge.

“I don’t think there will be a war, but we have to take revenge,” said Hojjat Sanieefar. America “can no longer beat and run,” he added.

Another man who only identified himself as Amir was concerned.

“If there is a war, I am 100% certain that we will not get better. The situation will certainly worsen, ”he said.

The world powers warned on Friday that the assassination of Soleimani could trigger a dangerous new escalation, with many calling for caution.

Iranian state television reported that Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, was making an unplanned trip to Iran, where he met with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. The Qatari diplomat should also meet with Rouhani.

Qatar hosts the American armed forces at Al-Udeid Air Base and shares a huge offshore oil and gas field with Tehran. It has often served as a regional mediator.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir turned to Twitter to repeat the Kingdom’s call for “self-control” to avoid “intolerable consequences”.

Another Saudi official confirmed to The Associated Press that the United States had not given heads up to Saudi Arabia and its other Gulf allies before the strike that killed Soleimani. The officer was not authorized to discuss security issues and therefore spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Italian foreign minister, meanwhile, condemned the strike that killed Soleimani in a rare criticism of the US strike by a Western ally.

In a Facebook post, Luigi Di Maio said that the use of violence could result in “destabilization and devastating humanitarian and migratory effects”.

—

El Deeb reported from Beirut. Associate press writers Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem, Jon Gambrell and Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Amir Vahdat from Tehran, Iran, and Zeina Karam from Beirut contributed to this.

advertisement