advertisement

(Hydropower Outage Map)

New Year, Without Power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after the snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interior

advertisement

About 34,000 HPP customers are looking forward to the year 2020 in the dark, after an intense snowstorm in the southern and central interior.

The most hit areas as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday were Salmon Arm (about 18,000 customers), Vernon (5,000), Kamloops (4,000), Williams Lake (2,000) and 100 Mile House (2,000).

Teams have been brought in from other parts of the province to help restore electricity, BC Hydro news release said.

They were able to turn the lights on again for about 60 percent of affected customers since the storm began on New Year’s Eve, but heavy snow is still forecast.

“We understand that disruptions are devastating and require clients to be patient as crews are working to get to the points of trouble as soon as possible,” the notice said.

READ MORE: Environment Canada’s Top 10 Weather Events of 2019

To report a power outage or for power updates, go to bchydro.com/outages.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement