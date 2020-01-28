advertisement

Thousands of fearful Australian residents and members of the Chinese community in Sydney are calling on the New South Wales government to ban students who may have been exposed to the novel corona virus while on vacation in China.

Several online petitions to the government to quarantine students who had traveled to China found widespread support when Australia confirmed its fifth case of the new virus on Monday.

The latest case concerned a 21-year-old woman who was on the last flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – to Sydney before China had banned travel. It arrived at Sydney Airport on January 23 and was tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on Monday afternoon, NSW Health confirmed.

According to a spokesman for NSW Health, the total number of known cases of NSW is increased to four, six of which are being investigated.

An online petition on change.org asking the NSW government to ask parents to leave their children at home for 14 days after they recently returned from China received over 17,500 signatures.

“The fact that a large number of Chinese are returning to Australia before school starts next week is extremely worrying for all children and staff at all Australian schools,” the petition said, adding that the proposed measures “will be significant. Benefit from it.” that this deadly virus does not spread to the most vulnerable community members. “

A separate and ongoing change.org petition with similar claims has now drawn around 7,100 signatures.

“For public safety, I would like to ask the New South Wales government (Department of Health and Education) to put strict restrictions on all families recently returning from China so that their sons / daughters can stay with them before they go to school, kindergarten and stay at home for two weeks, ”the petition signed by“ Parents from Sydney ”said.

Australia’s first four cases were confirmed on Saturday, one in Melbourne and three in Sydney. Health officials have said they are expecting more cases given the volume of travel between Australia and China.

In a statement, the NSW government instructed students who had contact with infected people to stay at home two weeks after the last contact with the infected person, in accordance with the incubation period of the disease.

“After this time, the child is no longer at risk of infection,” said Dr. Kerry Chant, Chief Health Officer of NSW.

The release added that students who traveled to Wuhan and Hubei Province during school holidays may return to class, but need to be monitored for symptoms of coronavirus infection.

The most common symptom of the virus is high fever. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that infected people can be contagious without showing symptoms. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. According to the WHO, severe infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

Meanwhile, three private schools – Scots College, Kambala School, and Newington College – contacted parents on Monday to ensure that their children were medically examined by a doctor before returning to class after visiting China ABC.

Australian Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told ABC Radio that schools should follow the Department of Health’s advice.

“Individual schools make their own decisions, but the Australian government’s advice is to follow our medical advice,” said Tehan. “Of course, in the end you have to answer your parents, but also the governments of the states and territories that are responsible for the schools.”

On Monday, Australian officials said they were working with Chinese authorities to evacuate around 100 Australian children and teenagers from the blocked city of Wuhan.

