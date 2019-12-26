advertisement

PHOTO: Thousands in Asia marvel at solar eclipse of “ring of fire”

Muslim men perform a special k kusoof ‘prayer after a live report of the annular solar eclipse is broadcast on a large screen in a mosque in Surabaya, Eastern Java, Indonesia, Thursday, December 26, 2019. People along a South Asian swath looked at the sky in miracles on Thursday in a “fire ring” solar eclipse. (AP Photo) A partial solar eclipse seen from Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, December 26, 2019. (AP Photo / Tatan Syuflana) Muslim women watch a solar eclipse through special glasses on the campus of the Faculty of Astronomy at Muhammadiah University of Sumatra e North (UMSU) in Medan, Indonesia, Thursday, December 26, 2019. People along a South Asian swat looked at the sky marveling Thursday at a “fire ring” solar eclipse. (AP Photo / Binsar Bakkara) A solar eclipse is seen through a telescope in Siak, Riau Province, Indonesia, Thursday, December 26, 2019. People along a swat of South Asia look at the sky in wonder on Thursday at a solar eclipse “fire ring”. (AP Photo / Rifka Majid)

People along a South Asian attack looked at the gorgeous sky on Thursday in a solar eclipse “fire ring”.

The so-called ring eclipse, in which a thin outer ring of sunlight is still visible, can be seen along a path stretching from India and Pakistan to Thailand and Indonesia.

Authorities in Indonesia provided telescopes and hundreds of special glasses to protect the eyes of viewers. Thousands looked up at the sky and cheered and beat as the sun turned into a dark orb for more than two minutes, briefly plunging the sky into darkness. Hundreds more prayed in nearby mosques.

“How amazing to see the ring of fire when the sun slowly disappeared,” said Firman Syahrizal, a Sinabang resident in Indonesia’s Banda Aceh province who witnessed the eclipse with his family.

The previous solar eclipse in February 2017 was also evident in part of Indonesia.

Associated Press

