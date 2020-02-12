advertisement

Thousands were raised for a Loughborough University student who died tragically in an accident.

Josephine Gilbert, 25, of Wirksworth, was involved in a truck accident on the A52 Ashbourne Highway near Marketon Island on January 21.

She has been described as a “passionate cyclist” and “very close to her family,” reports DerbyshireLive.

At the time of Miss Gilbert’s death, her ambition was to return to her best level of competition in 2020, after a period of injury.

In the weeks before the accident, she shared her hopes on social networks.

The day after his death, a Justgiving page was opened to raise funds for the Mental Health Charity Mind. He has currently raised an impressive £ 2,737.16.

The page says: “Instead of flowers, we ask that donations be made on behalf of Jose to Mind. Jose was not only an impressive sportswoman but a great advocate of the benefits and importance of sport to the mind .

“The mind uses the power of sport and physical activity to raise awareness, fight the stigma of mental health and help those of us with mental health issues to become more active.”

“They also offer a range of resources and engagement opportunities for sports organizations who want to do more in the area of ​​mental health.”

If you wish to donate, you can do so here.

