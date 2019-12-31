advertisement

Thousands of people flocked to the beaches on the east coast of Australia to avoid violent forest fires in several coastal cities on Tuesday when the government deployed naval ships and military helicopters to help with firefighting and evacuation.

Government officials have requested Australian military assistance and assistance from U.S. and Canadian firefighters after the authorities confirmed that two people had been killed overnight. A total of eleven people have died in forest fires since the beginning of October.

The massive bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares, and the extremely hot and windy conditions in the bushland bring new life almost daily after a three-year drought.

There are now more than 200 fires burning in the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, which are fueled by scorching temperatures and strong winds. Several cities are threatened and their electricity, mobile and internet connections are interrupted.

“This is absolutely one of the worst fire seasons we’ve ever seen,” said NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons at a briefing in Sydney.

“Difficult, dangerous night”

“There will be a very long, difficult and dangerous night ahead. Tomorrow it will be another difficult day.”

Authorities said the main fire front was moving up the coast and warned those on their way to seek shelter near the beach.

Approximately 4,000 people in the city of Mallacoota in Victoria drove to the waterfront after the main street was cut off. Those who couldn’t make it there sought shelter in a gym and other public buildings when emergency sirens howled.

Some of those trapped in the city have posted pictures of blood-red, smoky skies on social media. A photo on the beach showed people lying shoulder to shoulder in the sand, some with gas masks.

People celebrate the new year at Bondi Beach on January 1, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. New Year’s Eve was celebrated in Sydney, although Australia’s bushfire crisis continued. The New South Wales Fire Commission said this is the worst fire season ever recorded in the state. Photo: Jenny Evans / Getty

It looked “very similar to Armageddon,” said David Jeffrey, owner of the Wave Oasis guest house, and added, “It’s scary.”

Fisherman Steve Casement said he lost his home in Mallacoota to the fires.

“We’re stuck here now,” he told Reuters on the phone. “At the moment everyone is pretty shocked, most of my colleagues are in the same position.

“Right now I’m on a caravan watching the city burn down, gas bottles explode on a poor fool, and smoke rises around me.”

The authorities said that the worst danger was over in the late afternoon.

Several hundred kilometers north, the tourist town of Jervis Bay, famous for the whitest sandy beach in the world, was in the dark in the afternoon when massive fires burned and conditions were likely to worsen.

Australia’s plight surfaced in the US presidential campaign on Tuesday when Democrats Bernie Sanders led the fires to emphasize that Americans are ready to tackle climate change. “You have a nation on fire,” said Mr. Sanders at a press conference in Iowa.

The United States, which has already deployed 72 firefighters to Australia, will dispatch another 21 this weekend and expect additional inquiries in the coming days, the U.S. Forest Service said. Australia and New Zealand deployed 138 firefighters to the western United States in August 2018.

Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbor during the midnight fireworks celebrating New Year’s Eve on January 1, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty

Canada has deployed 66 firefighters to date, the first since signing a mutual agreement with Australia in 2015, and is working to find additional resources, said Kim Connors, managing director of the Forest Fire Center.

The flames also created their own weather patterns with irregular winds, dry flashes and a much faster spread in different directions, the fire service said.

Ellie Morello, along with her mother, some neighbors and friends, took refuge in a beach motel when a fire approached Batemans Bay, a town on the coast of New South Wales.

“My throat hurts from the smoke,” she told Reuters on the phone. “Burnt leaves and sparks fell on me like rain.”

Another small fire approached behind her when she spoke, she added.

Ms. Morello and others said they ran out of food and were unable to replenish their supplies because the shops were closed.

Wildfire approaches a cemetery in Conjola, Australia on Tuesday. Photo: Matthew Abbott / New York Times

James Findlay, a Melbourne-based television station, said his parents’ house in the city was gutted after palm trees caught fire on the lawn. The couple were on vacation in New Zealand.

family heirlooms

“There were a lot of family heirlooms there,” he told Reuters. “Lots of invaluable memories.”

The fires were spread across four states, with the fronts spanning hundreds of kilometers and affecting many cities and rural areas.

The two people who died overnight are said to have been a father and a son protecting their property near the town of Cobargo in New South Wales. A third was missing and feared dead, while four others were not reported in Victoria.

At the gates of Sydney, bush fires burned, which smoked the harbor town in front of New Year’s Eve fireworks.

The authorities approved the complaint despite a number of public requests to delete it in solidarity with the areas of the state affected by the fire.

“Many of us have mixed feelings about this evening, but the most important thing we make of it is that we are a resilient state,” NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. – Reuters

