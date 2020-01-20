advertisement

Gun rights activists, some of whom deliberately displayed their military-style rifles, began descending on Monday in the capital of Virginia to protest democratic governance’s plans to pass gun legislation.

Several thousand activists – mostly white and male, many dressed in camouflage clothing and waving flags, with support messages for US President Donald Trump – appeared hours before the rally began at 11:00 a.m.

Media_cameraGun advocates are attending a rally organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League in Capitol Square, Virginia. Credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images / AFP

Governor Ralph Northam declared the temporary state of emergency prior to the rally and banned all weapons, including weapons, from the Capitol Square event. The expected arrival of thousands of gun rights activists – along with members of militia groups and white supremacists – raised fears that the state could re-watch the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

media_camera demonstrators stand in front of a pro-gun rally outside a security zone. Image: AP Photo / Julio Cortez

The Virginia State Police, the Virginia Capitol Police and the Richmond Police planned a large police presence with uniformed and civilian officers. Police limited access to Capitol Square to just one entrance, warning participants that they may have to wait hours to complete the security check. The authorities let people in at the only public entrance just before 7.30am.

media_camera Before the rally, there was a small crowd in front of the Capitol early Monday morning. Image: AP Photo / Julio Cortez

Authorities will try to avoid a recurrence of violence that broke out in Charlottesville in 2017 during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other far-right groups in a decade. Participants argued with counter-protesters, and an avowed white commander drove his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more. Law enforcement officers have been subjected to harsh criticism, which has been described as a passive response by both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racism protesters.

media_cameraWhile event organizers have asked supporters to show up unarmed, militias and other far-right groups from across the country are taking part in armed events. Credit: Zach Gibson / Getty Images / AFP

However, a motorhome that was adorned with Trump material and sold Trump goods that were parked in front of the line to the square was booted by a policeman shortly after parking on Monday: “You have two minutes before towing. The clock is ticking . “

Virginia Beach’s 59-year-old Andy Kincaid got up at 2 a.m. to get to Richmond, but said he thought the number of attendees might be too high due to the cold weather and rumors of anti-fascist infiltrators would have kept some of them away.

media_camera During last year’s elections, the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, promised to enact comprehensive arms control laws in 2020. Image: Getty Images / AFP

The withdrawal of the proposed new arms restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. Much of the opposition has focused on a proposed ban on attack weapons. The Democrats in Virginia also support bills that limit small arms purchases to once a month. They conduct general background checks on weapon purchases and allow local authorities to ban weapons in public buildings, parks, and other areas from someone who is dangerous to themselves or others.

media_cameraA demonstrator stands in front of a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia on Monday, January 20, 2020, in front of a security zone. Image: AP Photo / Julio Cortez

Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from Northern Virginia, brought up a white flag with the image of a rifle that said, “Come and take it.”

“I don’t like what the legislature is doing, and I’m here to let you know,” he said.

Jesse Lambert wore a mix of colonial camouflage clothing and cargo pants with a Colt rifle strapped to the back.

He said he had traveled from Louisiana to show resistance to arms legislation. He said their efforts would wrongly punish law-abiding gun owners, especially those who own AR-style rifles.

media_cameraA man speaks out against gun legislation during a pro-gun rally, like universal background checks triggered by the newly elected democratic legislature. Image: AP photo

“These are your average ordinary people who have firearms in common use,” he said.

The rally coincides with Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday. This is usually an opportunity for everyday citizens to use a day off to lobby their legislators. The threat of violence, however, largely kept other groups away from the Capitol on Monday, including weapon control groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

Advocates of media_cameraGun rights take part in a rally and show their support for gun rights. Credit: Zach Gibson / Getty Images / AFP

When this event was canceled, a group of March students chose Our Lives, the movement that started after the death of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 that they had to do something.

A group of about 15 college students and a high school student came to Richmond on Sunday and slept overnight in the offices of two democratic politicians to make sure they made it to the Capitol area safely.

media_cameraWhile event organizers have asked supporters to show up unarmed, militias and other far-right groups from across the country are visiting armed and dangerous. Picture: AFP

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school senior from Northern Virginia, said he started lobbying at the General Assembly at eleven years after Sandy Hook’s mass shootings.

In an interview in Helmer’s office, McCabe said the students wanted to be a voice for other gun control advocates.

“Our main goal is not to deal with arms extremists today,” said McCabe. “We are really here to be present in the legislature to make our voices heard.”

