BAGHDAD – Thousands of mourners gathered in Baghdad on Saturday ahead of a funeral procession for assassinated Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others killed in a US air strike in Iraq.

Friday’s attack on Baghdad airport, commissioned by US President Donald Trump, was a major escalation in a “shadow war” in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and US allies, mainly Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Soleimani was Tehran’s most prominent military commander and the architect of his growing influence in the Middle East. Muhandis was the deputy commander of the Iraqi Mobilization Forces (PMF) umbrella groups of paramilitary groups.

The PMF is planning a detailed funeral procession for both the men and others who died, starting in the fortified Baghdad Green Zone, moving to the holy Shiite city of Kerbala and ending in the Shiite holy city of Najaf.

Mourners began gathering in the streets of Baghdad the morning before the procession began, waving Iraqi and militia flags in a strange atmosphere.

Earlier Saturday, the Iraqi PMF had said further air strikes near the Taji camp had killed six people and wounded three critically. The attacks struck a column of doctors, not senior leaders, the group said.

Iraqi state television had said they were US air strikes, but the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State later denied any involvement, saying it did not carry out recent attacks near the camp north of Baghdad.

“FACT: the coalition … has not carried out air strikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days,” a coalition spokesman said on Twitter.

US-Iranian hostilities have been playing out in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad following a deadly US air strike on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.

Friday’s attack divided Iraq’s opinion.

Many condemned the strikes, seeing Soleiman as a hero for his role in defeating the Islamic State militant group. Others voiced approval, saying Soleimani and Muhandis had backed the use of force against unarmed anti-government protesters last year and created militias that demonstrators blame for many of Iraq’s social and economic problems.

Many Iraqis criticized Washington for killing men on Iraqi soil and possibly plunging Iraq into another war. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Cairo; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kim Coghill and Himani Sarkar)

