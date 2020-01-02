advertisement

Thousands of tourists fled the deteriorating conditions off Australia’s east coast, which was hit by forest fires, when the military began evacuating people trapped on the coast further south.

The cooler weather since Tuesday has supported fire fighting and allowed people to replenish.

advertisement

Vehicles formed long lines at gas stations and supermarkets, and traffic was blocked when the highways reopened.

A kangaroo races past a burning house in Lake Conjola, Australia on Tuesday. Photo: Matthew Abbott / The New York Times.

However, the fire conditions were expected to worsen on Saturday as high temperatures and strong winds return.

“There is a possibility that Saturday’s conditions will be as bad or worse than we saw on Tuesday,” said Rob Rogers, fire department deputy in New South Wales.

Authorities said 381 homes on the south coast of New South Wales (NSW) were destroyed this week, while 18 people have died since the fires started.

At least eight people have died this week in NSW and neighboring Victoria, Australia’s two most populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

The NSW authorities have instructed tourists to leave an area around 250 kilometers long along the scenic south coast. Federal Transport Minister Andrew Constance described this as “the largest mass relocation of people from the region that we have ever seen”.

In Victoria, where 68 houses burned down this week, the military helped thousands of people who had fled to the coast as wildfire to threaten their homes in the coastal town of Mallacoota on Tuesday.

Food, water, fuel and medical expertise were supplied and around 500 people were to be evacuated from the city on a naval ship.

A contingent of 39 North American firefighters arrives at Melbourne Airport to assist local crews in the event of a continuing fire in the state of Victoria. Photo: Julian Smith / EPA.

“We believe that there are around 3,000 tourists and 1,000 locals there. Not everyone wants to go, not everyone can get on the ship at once, ”Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

In the past few months, 12.35 million acres of land – an area almost the size of Croatia – have been burned across the country and more than 1,300 houses have been destroyed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the crisis would likely last for months.

“It will continue to burn until it rains properly to fight some of the fires that have been burning for many, many months,” Morrison told reporters Thursday.

The smoke from the forest fires made the air quality in the state capital Canberra the worst in the world.

-PA

advertisement