advertisement

Australia’s fire crisis intensified on Tuesday as seaside towns across the southeast were engulfed in flames, forcing thousands of stranded tourists and locals to seek shelter on the beaches.

The thick black smoke emitted by infernos in Victoria and New South Wales states turned the morning sky sound to black or strangled the coastline in a haunting red rush. Two people were killed as a fire spread to the small community of Cobargo, taking the death toll since the devastating fire season began a few weeks ago at 12. Another five are missing.

There is no end to the emergency watch as fans blaze high winds, wreaking havoc on popular tourist spots such as the Batemans Bay during the peak summer holiday season.

advertisement

Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighters conduct property protection near the City of Sussex Inlet on December 31, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Volunteer firefighter Sam McPaul was killed when his truck rolled into a wind-blown event near Jingellic near the NSW-Victorian border Monday night.

Sam Mooy / Getty Images

“It was a really terrible day,” New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters, adding that the fire season was the worst in the state’s history. “We have literally hundreds, thousands of people up and down the coast, taking refuge in beaches, in clubs, surfing clubs.”

The crisis that grips the world’s drier inhabited continent has impacted all six states amid prolonged drought. Nearly four million acres of forest and bushland have been destroyed in New South Wales alone. The fires are so intense that they are generating their own weather systems, with dry storms sparking new flames. A firefighter was killed Monday when what authorities described as a “fire tornado” knocked down the 10-ton truck on board.

Emergency has put a check on Australia’s ability to combat the blaze that has spread to massive areas, pushing fire services largely directed by volunteers to their borders. He is also focused on the Conservative government’s climate change policies, with environmentalists saying Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s support for the country’s massive coal export industry has worsened conditions.

Firefighters break down trees as they fight fires around the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales on December 31, 2019.

SAEED KHAN / AFP /

Getty Images

Energy Minister Angus Taylor defended the government’s record on tackling climate change in an issue published in the Australian on Tuesday, saying emissions had fallen in the past year and Australia was meeting its carbon-reduction targets.

“Shrill cries that we should be ashamed of being Australian” will not sound true to quiet Australians, “Taylor said.” This will not stop some commentators from telling us that we should feel guilty about our performance for reducing emissions. They’re wrong. “

As fires have burned for weeks, conditions deteriorated over the weekend as a heat wave pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in the southeast. Authorities on Sunday asked about 30,000 holiday makers in the Eastern Gippsland region of Victoria to be evacuated. Thousands came out, but those who remained stranded as flames hurriedly closed the main highway.

Australia’s government will deploy helicopters, aircraft and navy ships to aid efforts in the East Gippsland region, Linda Reynolds, the country’s defense minister, tweeted in March.

About 4,000 people were forced to congregate in the woods or board the boat in the city of Mallacoota overnight and most of the day as an out-of-control inferno was born in the remote community.

People sit and wait at the show centers in the southern New Beels town of Bega, Wales, where they are camping after being evacuated from nearby sites affected by the fires on 31 December 2019.

SEAN DAVEY / AFP

State Fire Authority chief Steve Warrington said a cheer went up from the rocket, with many taking refuge while authorities were fighting fires in the city, saying the wind had changed and the main threat had passed.

Across the state border in New South Wales, buildings in the Batemans Bay caught fire as thousands flocked to the beach and ash fell down in the picturesque beach town of Merimbula.

“It’s going to be a very long, difficult and dangerous night ahead,” Fitzsimmons said. “It’s going to be a tough day again tomorrow.”

As cities such as Canberra and Parramatta canceled fireworks celebrations to bring in the new year, festivals in Sydney Harbor that attract tens of thousands of tourists will go ahead.

The city council rejected a petition demanding to remove the screen and money to be donated for fire and drought relief projects, saying the event has been watched by millions of people worldwide and generates a $ 130m ($ 91m) ) for the local economy.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House at midnight show during New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 1, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

James Gourley / Getty Images

As thousands of people gathered across the Sydney city port to get a prime spot watching the midnight fireworks, the smoke falling from the fires caused a pollutant ignition.

Protesters claiming the Morrison government’s pro-coal mining policies are exacerbating the crisis will not allow the Prime Minister to rest on New Year’s Eve and are planning to block roads around his official Sydney residence.

advertisement