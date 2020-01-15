advertisement

German disposal experts successfully defused two bombs from World War II discovered in Dortmund, West Germany, on Sunday. Before the operation, around 14,000 residents were evacuated from their homes.

The bombs weighed 250 kilograms and were successfully deactivated on Sunday. The incident happened after officials closed the city’s main train station and ordered thousands of people to leave their homes before they started bombing, Deutsche Welle said.

The authorities initially stated that the special disposal team found four unexploded bombs from the Second World War in the clinic district, a densely populated area. However, they later confirmed the existence of only two potentially explosive bombs.

In preparation for the bomb removal, the authorities of Dortmund, the ninth largest German city, evacuated residents from the surrounding area and patients from two hospitals.

A receptionist in a Dortmund hospital informed Deutsche Welle that she had redistributed patients to other hospitals and people to other buildings.

In addition to the hospitals and residential areas, the famous Dortmund Football Museum was closed on Sunday, DW reporter Elliot Douglas wrote on Twitter.

According to the AP, the American and British bombs are just some of the many proven and unexploded bombs that have been discovered in Germany since the end of the war in 1945. This scenario has been widely observed across the country and sometimes resulted in mass evacuations for security reasons.

Last September, around 15,000 people were evacuated in the German city of Hanover after a 250-kilogram bomb was discovered and successfully disarmed, according to The Local.

In addition, around 60,000 people had to vacate their homes during one of the largest bomb disposal campaigns in Frankfurt after a 1.4-ton bomb was discovered and detonated in 2017. The huge high explosive bomb was used by the British Royal Air Force in World War II.

The Local reported during the Christmas vacation in 2016 that the German city of Augsburg had the largest evacuation of an unexploded bomb since the end of the war and 54,000 people had moved out of their homes. In this case, evacuation took place on Christmas Eve and a 3.8-ton British bomb was brought to safety.

Germany continues to be home to thousands of unexploded bombs as a result of the intense Allied bombing of Nazi Germany.

