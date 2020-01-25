advertisement

During the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020, a model was reflected on the grill of a classic car from 1951. Over 500 show vehicles attended the award ceremony, while another 400-800 vehicles will attend the event on Sunday’s 15th annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A fully restored and costumed 1930 Ford Tudor street sedan is in one of the exhibition halls during the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020. 800 vehicles will take part in the 15th Grand Daddy Drive-In on Sunday. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Les Wake from Rugby, England, takes a picture of a Willys van from 1933 that was on display during the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Pomona Fairplex on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Over 500 show vehicles competed for awards, another 400-800 vehicles will compete. Take part in the 15th annual Grand Daddy Drive-In on Sunday. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A bespoke Willys 77 Coupe from 1933 will be exhibited during the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Over 500 show vehicles participated in the award ceremony, and another 400-800 vehicles will enter Papa on Sunday of the 15th Grand. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Mark Clark of Gilbert, Arizona, dusted off his 1953 British Ford Thames panel truck during the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Over 500 show vehicles competed for awards, another 400-800 vehicles will attend the Sunday event for the 15th annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Visitors to the 71st Grand National Roadster Show walk past a 1940 Willys truck at Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Over 500 show vehicles attended the award ceremony, while another 400-800 vehicles will attend the event on Sunday the 15th of Grand Daddy Drive. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A visitor to the 71st Grand National Roadster Show takes a closer look at a classic roadster at Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Over 500 show vehicles attended the award ceremony, while another 400-800 vehicles will attend the event on Sunday the 15th year. Grand Daddy Drive-In Cinema. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG) advertisement

A visitor takes a closer look at a bespoke 1932 Ford sedan during the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on January 25, 2020. Over 500 show vehicles attended the award ceremony, while another 400-800 vehicles will attend the event on Sunday’s 15th annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

John Manney from Ventura is reflected in floor mirrors when he gets a better look under a Chevrolet Caprice from 1966 during the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Another 400-800 vehicles will participate on Sunday for the 15th annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

During the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020, an old car expense tray stands on the door of a classic car. Over 500 show vehicles attended the award ceremony, another 400-800 vehicles will attend the event Sunday for the 15th annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Visitors to the 71st Grand National Roadster Show take a look at the vehicles on display at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Over 500 show vehicles participated in the award ceremony, and another 400-800 vehicles will attend the Sunday of the 15th Grand Daddy driveway. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A skull sits on the gear lever roadster during the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Over 500 show vehicles competed for awards, another 400-800 vehicles will attend the event on Sunday, the 15th annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Visitors to the 71st Grand National Roadster Show gathered on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Fairplex in Pomona for a fully restored and personalized La Bestioni from 1917. Over 500 show vehicles competed for awards, and another 400-800 vehicles took part on the Sunday of the 15th part of the event Annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Visitors to the 71st Grand National Roadster Show will take a closer look at a tailor-made Ford pickup from 1961 at Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Over 500 show vehicles attended the award ceremony, while another 400-800 vehicles will attend the event on Sunday January 15th Annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Classic old Chevrolets will be exhibited on Saturday, January 25th, 2020, during the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona. Over 500 show vehicles participated in the award ceremony, while another 400-800 vehicles will participate on the Sunday of the 15th Grand Daddy Drive. Im. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

During the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020, a roadster named Bone Shaker will be exhibited. Over 500 show vehicles attended the award ceremony, and another 400-800 vehicles will attend the event on Sunday the 15th Annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Omar Aguila from Phoenix, Arizona, takes a closer look at the engine of a fully restored 1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe from 1932 during the 71st Grand National Roadster Show at the Fairplex in Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020 Participate Sunday for the 15th annual Grand Daddy Drive-In. The annual event is considered the largest indoor auto show in the world. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)