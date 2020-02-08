advertisement

Terrifying photos of a corpse have appeared that appear to be on a cruise ship carrying thousands of passengers, including Australians.

Cruise giant Royal Caribbean announced a ban on Chinese, Hong Kong and Macau passport holders.

The World Dream spent its fourth night at Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong, where it is being held after eight former passengers were tested for the corona virus. It is believed that up to 3,600 people are on board.

advertisement

It is one of three cruise ships with at least 10,000 crew members and passengers who went ashore after the discovery of the deadly virus.

The other two are the Diamond Princess in Japan and the Anthem of the Seas in New Jersey.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at the Diamond Princess rose to 61 – including at least five Australians – in the largest known cluster outside of China.

The Japanese authorities refuse to disembark, and 3,700 on board have to remain isolated for 14 days while those who show symptoms are tested.

On Friday, photos appeared on social media showing paramedics in Hong Kong dressed from head to toe in protective clothing and loading a plastic-sealed body into an ambulance that was parked next to the World Dream.

The ship was detained as a precaution after eight ex-passengers who took a cruise to Vietnam from January 19-24 received a positive test for the corona virus, the ship operator Dream Cruises said in a statement.

The trip started with more than 4,000 passengers on board and ended on January 24 at two stops – Nansha in southern China and Hong Kong – after leaving Vietnam, the Hong Kong Ministry of Health officials said on Wednesday.

Dream Cruises said it attempted to reach a large number of passengers who disembarked before the ship landed.

“(We need to) inform them of the situation and remind them to seek professional medical help from their local disease control and prevention centers or health authorities if they experience symptoms or if they have any questions,” the company said in one Explanation .

However, the crew from that trip stayed up and the World Dream then picked up another group of passengers before arriving in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, the Hong Kong authorities said.

They said there are currently more than 1,800 crew members and 1,800 passengers on board.

According to local health authorities, 30 crew members felt sick, but all are in stable condition. Three who reported fever are isolated in a Hong Kong hospital for further testing.

Dozens of people have now been tested for the coronavirus of the Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas, which is currently docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, about 20 km from New York City.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials boarded the ship to test 27 passengers “who recently traveled from mainland China,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday.

“After the CDC’s assessment, 23 of these passengers were released and four people were examined at a local hospital,” he said.

Royal Caribbean announced today that none of the four findings had tested positive for the corona virus, and health officials had released the ship for sailing. However, the departure was postponed until tomorrow to “calm our guests down”.

“Perhaps you saw news about Anthem today and thought about our guests and the upcoming cruise,” the company said in a tweet.

“None of the four guests tested by CDC had clinical signs and symptoms of a coronavirus. A positive for Influenza A was tested on board. “

On Friday, a Diamond Princess employee expressed concern that the food preparation and room cleaning crew had not been properly tested for the disease.

A Sydney-based man working on the ship told news.com.au that the people on board were informed on February 3 that the virus had been diagnosed in a previous guest, but the ship was not seen until the following day has been blocked.

He said everyone was completely confined to their room, except for the team that ate together at the mess.

“This is part of the problem as far as I know the crew has not been properly tested. A temperature control just three days ago, ”he said.

“This is the same crew that prepares the food and cleans all the cabins. I find it difficult to trust the food that is served to us.”

He said one of the most disturbing things about the situation was how quiet the ship was.

“I’ve been on ships a couple of times and it’s always full of people. There’s no sound from outside my cabin, it’s scary,” he said.

A further 41 people on board a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have reported positive results for the new coronavirus strain on Friday, the Japanese health minister said.

The new cases increase the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61, said Katsunobu Kato.

The Japanese authorities tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month rated the virus positive.

“The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 were tested positive,” Kato told reporters.

“Today they are being delivered to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are now preparing for them.” “A total of 61 samples out of 273 were tested positive,” he added.

There are more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship, which has been off the Japanese coast since Monday evening.

The ABC reports that five Australians are among the 41 new cases. A total of seven Australian passengers have now been infected with the virus.

Three of the 41 new patients are relatively young, between 20 and 40 years old, while the remaining 38 are between 50 and 80 years old and most are over 70 years old.

The worker informed news.com.au that he first found out how many people were diagnosed reading the news.

“It feels like this quarantine is a mess and we are all in a dangerous situation. I have a feeling for the elderly and young children on board who really need to be very, very concerned,” he said.

“They remove more confirmed coronavirus cases every day, and I think it could go on like this.

“The ship is compromised, I understand the importance of quarantine, but I think we should all do it in a safe place. The worry is that we will stay here until we are all 3700 sick. “

It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to secure a quarantine that could last until February 19.

Twenty people previously diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the ship and taken to hospitals.

TRAVEL WARNING FOR AUSTRALIANS

Australians are warned not to travel to China as the corona virus continues to spread and kill more people.

Home Secretary Peter Dutton said that despite official advice, people are still traveling from Australia to China.

“Frankly, these people are in a difficult situation,” Dutton told Nine Network on Friday.

“In certain circumstances, it is very difficult for you to return to Australia and you cannot guarantee your return, especially if China closes its borders.”

The virus killed 636 people and infected more than 30,000.

“Entering this zone is a very difficult situation,” said Dutton.

Australian diplomats are working with Chinese officials to allow another evacuation flight from Wuhan.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison says people shouldn’t expect more flights to be possible, whether from Wuhan or from mainland China.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) is currently announcing that we intend to operate a second charter flight,” he told Parliament on Thursday.

Other Australian evacuees landed on Christmas Island on Thursday after being flown out of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak. However, the government is already planning what to do if the outbreak continues and the quarantine facility set up on Christmas Island reaches 1200 people.

Defense officials are working to identify locations on the mainland to prevent potential spills, according to Morrison. Hotels and mines are possible solutions. The last group to arrive on Christmas Island are 35 Australian citizens and permanent residents who left Wuhan on Wednesday.

They flew with an Air New Zealand, which also brought 98 New Zealanders and some others to Auckland.

The Australian group was then flown to Christmas Island on a charter plane, where it joined 241 evacuees from a previous Qantas evacuation flight. All are quarantined for two weeks.

No one is suspected of having the virus.

There are currently 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.

advertisement