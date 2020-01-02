advertisement

At least eight people have died across Australia since Monday, as more than 100 continuous fires continue to engulf large parts of the nation.

Seven shocking facts from the Australian fires.

From flames higher than the Sydney Opera House to the 450 million animals killed, these are the devastating fires in numbers. pic.twitter.com/cmmlOUPhJL

Been is declared a state of emergency, with the period beginning on Friday. This is the third time a state of emergency has been declared since the fires began in November.

Gov. New Wales Wales Gladys Berejiklia said at a press conference: “We do not make these decisions lightly, but we also want to make sure that we are making every single precaution to prepare for what could one day be terrible on a Saturday. “

So far, reports say, summer fires in Australia have burned five million acres of land, killed at least 17 people and destroyed over 1,000 homes.

At one point, more than 50,000 were without power, some cities lost access to potable water, according to the CBC.

This a couple of hours after the Wingan fire started and while there were evacuations going off shore we were working to slow down the fire to give them time to get out. Sunday 29th afternoon late. This same fire has now reached Mallacoota. pic.twitter.com/2OzEnMX3Mj

According to the Independent, thousands of tourists have also been forced to flee the east coast as fires have spread. The Rural Fire Service (RFS) has created several areas to help them get away.

Free Tourist Zone – Bush Fires on the South Coast

Dangerous conditions for NSW South Coast holiday makers this weekend

With widespread power outages and communications in the South Coast, please share this information with as many affected people as possible. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/JvbwrpC1fe

Dozens of Canadian firefighting experts along with a total of more than 60 foreign specialists have also stepped in, according to the Associated Press.

Fires have also pushed locals to the brink, with a recent video appearing online showing their response to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the impact of the devastation continues.

Gosh that’s so hard. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison goes to try and shake the hand of a firefighter who doesn’t seem interested. (PM was abused earlier by angry residents) Movies by @GregNelsonACS @abcnews #AustraliaBurning #NSWbushfires #SouthCoastFires pic.twitter.com/3zjeJp3jWe

