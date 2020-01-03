advertisement

Thousands are evacuating hazardous areas in NSW and Victoria as conditions are expected to worsen on Saturday

Authorities in New South Wales and Victoria have urged residents of the area affected by the fire to leave the city immediately. Conditions across much of the country are expected to be extremely hot and dangerous on Saturday.

Victorian Emergency Commissioner Andrew Crisp said residents and tourists in Gippsland and the Northeast should now go.

“We sent out the strong message last night that if you are in this area, you should get out,” he said.

Two men died in the flames in Victoria this week, 28 people are missing.

Over a thousand people were evacuated on Friday from the small coastal town of Mallacoota, which is completely cut off due to the fire.

In the meantime, residents of NSW on the south coast are asked to leave the area immediately, and the Princess Highway is open to those who wish to evacuate.

A seven-day emergency was declared in NSW – the third in just eight weeks.

Since January 1, eight people have died and 449 houses have been destroyed.

