advertisement

Perhaps it fits that Bob Baffert with a talented 3 year old spends his 3,000. Training victory in North America.

After all, he won two triple crowns and saddled the second most popular Kentucky derby winner in history.

advertisement

Thousand Words, one of Bafferts many derby contenders in the spring of 2020, tried again on Saturday to win the $ 100,000 Note III Robert B. Lewis stakes in Santa Anita when he and his crowd of stable mates tried to give the Hall of Fame trainer his record. Derby triumphs for the sixth time on May 2nd

Thousand Words was sent back as a 3-5 favorite and ran like an unbeatable decision under Flavien Prat. His victory time of 1: 43.64 for the 1 1/16 miles over a fast main route was impressive enough and helped him to a 3: 0 record.

All of Thousand Words’ victories went hand in hand. He made his half-length debut in Santa Anita on October 26 and prevailed against Arrneau d’Or in Los Alamitos Futurity on December 7. 1) came three quarters in length.

Baffert liked the fact that his milestone victory in Robert B. Lewis was named after the man who gave the 67-year-old coach many top horses at the beginning of his purebred career, including the Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm in 1997.

“I always thought things would happen for a reason. Bob Lewis Tag, a horse called a thousand words (while) go for 3,000. You can’t make it up. I felt it would happen in this race.” Baffert said, “I’m just glad we won Bob Lewis.”

The win brought Thousand Words 10 Kentucky Derby qualification points.

While fighting at or near the top during Los Alamitos Futurity, Thousand Words was in fourth place before taking the lead early and leaving the others behind.

Baffert said the tactic coming from behind was not intended. His other horse in the race, High Velocity, the 5-2 choice in betting, was a big pioneer.

“Prat knows him pretty well and I haven’t given him any instructions,” he said. “Both drivers were alone. I just said (Joel) that Rosario doesn’t fight high velocity when he wants to run. I really thought about the bum, maybe High Velocity would steal it. He has a lot of speed, but he did well (third).

“Prat says that (a thousand words) gets better. He is a kind of immature colt. He grinds and he really has to work on it, but he has taken such a big step forward. The further the better for him. He came back and wasn’t even tired. That’s a good sign. He makes progress with every race. “Said Prat:” he went very well. He took me to a good place and felt comfortable down there. He took the dirt (in his face) well and when I asked him to run, he really stepped on the gas. ”

High Velocity set moderate fractions of 23.65, 47.20 and 1: 11.44 until it gave way in the middle of the track, but it held out well in a race Baffert won for the eighth time in record time a neck behind Royal Act. He has won four of the last six races and five of the last eight.

Mucho Gusto, who recently won the $ 3 million Pegasus World Cup, won the race last year. Dortmund won in 2015, Pioneer of the Nile in 2009 and General Challenge in 1999.

After his last Lewis goal, Baffert took a moment to think about his last milestone of 3,000 wins.

“The first 50 wins were probably the hardest,” he said. “Hundreds of them have changed lives. I feel very blessed and happy. ”

Baffert made sure that his long-time assistant Jimmy Barnes was among the winners.

“Jimmy was there most of the time, we went through a lot of fights together,” he said. “He is a big part of the team. It would be difficult without him.”

advertisement