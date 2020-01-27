advertisement

A helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon sparked a passion for flying in Ara Zobayan, which turned into a long career as a ferry and training entrepreneur.

He “knew right away that he wanted to be a pilot,” said Peter and Claudia Lowry, owners of Group 3 Aviation, in a Facebook post on Monday, January 27. Flying was his passion for life. “

Pilot Ara Zobayan died along with Kobe Byrant and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Above with pilot Margaret Bray. (Photo by Laura Herzog) This undated photo from Group 3 Aviation shows helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, who was at the helm of the crashed helicopter in Southern California on Sunday, January 26, 2020, and killed all nine on board, including the former Lakers- Stars Kobe Bryant. The location is not specified. (Group 3 aviation via AP)

Zobayan, 50, of Huntington Beach, has in numerous reports identified the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas on Sunday January 26, killing nine people, including Zobayan and the great Laker Kobe Bryant.

Zobayan went to group 3 of aviation for flight hours in 1998, according to the Facebook post. The couple are not ready to continue talking about Zobayan in interviews.

In 2001 he became a private pilot; In 2007 he received his commercial pilot’s license; In 2008, he was certified as a Ground Instructor, said Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. Previous Group 3 Aviation Facebook posts show that Zobayan has trained many trainees to become pilots.

Adam Alexander, a fellow pilot and frequent passenger of Zobayan, said that although they hadn’t flown together for a while, the two stayed in touch. Zobayan had just texted Alexander when Zobayan wanted to fly nearby. “When you are home, stay outside and wave to me,” Alexander recalled the text. Alexander remembered Zobayan as “a very safe, very experienced, very talented pilot”.

Cheryl Smith of Santa Clarita said in a Facebook message that Zobayan helped her husband Brian complete pilot training for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Ara wasn’t just a mentor to Brian, he was his good friend,” said Smith. “They often met for elementary school training, flight training, but also for breakfast and lunch.”

When her husband died in an accident in 2014, she said Zobayan was at the memorial.

While working as an instructor, Zobayan also became a pilot at Island Express Helicopters, which offers flights between Catalina Island and the mainland.

Margaret Bray remembers Zobayan for the big smile he has had for her as a constant passenger for the past ten years.

“He has always been the most sincere and personable. They have always felt important, ”said Bray, who owns a restaurant in Avalon on the island of Catalina. “He always gave you his undivided attention.”

Bray said Zobayan had been flying Bryant for a few years. he would sometimes talk to the basketball star about his airtime, she said. If Bryant were to award ceremonies, he would invite Zobayan to the venues, she said.

Bray said Zobayan was “very up to date”. She remembered that Zobayan had told her how, although a bit joking, he had once reprimanded Bryant for being late for his ride.

“He takes no chances,” she said.

Bray and Zobayan shared an Armenian ancestry and shared about their love of food, Bray said. Zobayan would also talk about the time he spent in the boat he bought a year ago and his trips with his girlfriend, she said.

“He always talked about his girlfriend – what they did, where they went,” said Bray. “She was always in his conversation.”

Bray said when she heard that Bryant was involved in the crash on Sunday, she knew it meant that Zobayan was involved too.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” she said. “I just became deaf.”

