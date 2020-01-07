advertisement

No one on the Internet wants to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s an issue we just can’t ignore. Seriously though, even though this seemingly unstoppable franchise has rabid fans around the world, no one can agree which one they like (or least). Alonso Duralde, editor of TheWrap’s film reviews, goes into this topic – and no, he’s not paid by anyone at Disney for liking (or not liking) one of these films. wonder

23. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) Just five years after Ang Lee’s “Hulk” was released, this second attempt to make a leading man out of the big green creature with gamma rays proved to be similarly disappointing. When we’ve learned something from the Avengers films, Bruce Banner works best when he’s a supporting character (and when he’s played by Mark Ruffalo). wonder

22. “Ant-Man” (2015)

While this film deserves not to put human destiny in the foreground – the stakes are more child-friendly toy trains – the film’s humor stitches seem to be exaggerated, and Paul Rudd’s natural charm hardly matters What should an airy caper be. We can only wonder what Edgar Wright’s original version could have been like. Disney / Marvel

21. “Thor” (2011) Director Kenneth Branagh nailed the nuts and bolts of the Asgard segments, but the little town where the climax takes place has been one of the cheesiest fake cities on the big screen since the terrible 1980s Supergirl movie. On the other hand, actor Chris Hemsworth shows a lightning-fast joke in this thunder god adventure that comes with impressive muscle power. wonder

20. “Iron Man 2” (2010) The best MCU films distract you from setting up future franchise entries. This offers so much empire formation that it could just as well carry a “Pardon Our Dust” sign. Nevertheless, Scarlett Johansson’s first appearance as Black Widow made an unforgettable impression. Disney / Marvel

19. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) Similar to “The Rocketeer”, director Joe Johnston is characterized by the portrayal of the glamor of the 1940s, although the characters are not nearly as lively as the USO flag. But don’t worry, true believers – Cap’s on-screen adventures got a lot better in his subsequent single and team films. wonder

18. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) Fixed average, yes, but an improvement over the predecessor and a good time, skillfully reconciling superheroes, second bananas, entertaining villains and the occasional killer one liner. Not a cornerstone of the MCU, but it usually works. Disney / Marvel

17. “Iron Man 3” (2013) The director and co-author Shane Black does not always have the best overview of the story – what are the disgraceful extremists doing again and why? – but he shows his skills in witty jokes (which Robert Downey, Jr. can do in an inch of his life) and breathtaking actions (a rescue in the air by a dozen passengers who just crashed out of Air Force One). Disney / Marvel

16. “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) It’s always fun when the band comes back together, but it’s also difficult to recapture the magic for the first time. This sequel offers a lot of excitement and the badinage written by Joss Whedon, but is also a little crowded with supporting characters and setups for the next round of MCU films. Lovers and haters of superhero films can find arguments here. Disney / Marvel

15. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) The band is back together and they’re as fun as when they first appeared, but overall, this sequel feels like it’s just (entertaining) vamping until the next big shift in the MCU storyline. Kurt Russell appears as Ego the Living Planet, who claims to be the long-lost father of Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and while the film is more about character and emotion than storyline, it’s not all in Movement moments sound true. Disney / Marvel

14.Ant-man and the wasp (2018) This sequel has a better sense of her own silliness than her predecessor, as Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) flee the government, fight the dimensional phasing ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and frustrate plans Gangsters (Walton Goggins), who is currently planning to rescue the wasp mother (Michelle Pfeiffer) from another dimension. Feels more Disney – in the Kurt-Russell-as-Dexter-Riley sense – than Marvel, but still funny. Disney / Marvel

13.Captain Marvel (2019) The self-actualization and the retro of the 90s are both played with a fairly heavy hand, but there’s a lot of fun here, by Brie Larson’s heroine, both lively and haunted – nothing like amnesia to spice up another story of origin. to one of the largest secondary cat bananas in cinema history.

12. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) It’s a little difficult to judge for yourself, since it’s clearly half a film. We won’t really know how this film comes about until we get the sequel. In the meantime, however, it is quite impressive to bring 25 large MCU characters under one roof and to keep his sense of humor despite mass destruction (and intense scenes with torture and genocide). Disney / Marvel

11. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) You get the required T-crossing and I-puncturing that you would expect in this phase of the game, but the corkscrew for the first part of the MCU saga is a mostly satisfying season finale that will provide rare moments of catharsis with entertaining moments of character Laugh and maybe even ask for a few tears. Disney / Marvel

10. “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019) This second appearance by director Jon Watts and lead actor Tom Holland maintains the loud tone and emphasis on the characters that make these films a unique corner of the MCU. This time Peter Parker and his buddies travel to Europe in a film that feels like a street comedy that occasionally throws out some superheroes. Disney / Marvel

9. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Director Taika Waititi (“The Hunt for the Poachers”) strikes a delicate balance between breathless action and the fate of the universe on the one hand and ironic silliness and biting banter on the other. Fortunately, he has Chris Hemsworth, who excels in both things, surrounded by funny guys Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and franchisees Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, and a glamorous Cate Blanchett. Disney / Marvel

8. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) The storyline and pace aren’t as strict as in “Winter Soldier,” but if you’re looking for dark human conflict and rousing superhero-versus-superhero action, this movie does a lot of what “Batman v. Superman: Dawn. ” of justice “wrong. Disney / Marvel

7. “Iron Man” (2008) It all starts here – a superhero genesis for writers who can’t hide behind exploding planets or radioactive spiders. Jon Favreau, then famous for directing “Elf” and writing and contributing to “Swingers”, seemed a strange choice for the material, but he knows how to give us both characters (played by Downey and Gwyneth Paltrow with Elan) and the Ka-Blam. wonder

6. “Black Panther” (2018) While Chadwick Boseman’s eponymous African king superhero of a troika of fascinating female characters – played by Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright – takes a back seat, the film still bristles with excitement and backstory. (And Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger is one of the franchise’s greatest villains.) Disney / Marvel

5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is less guilty and haunted than previous iterations of the character (on the page or on the screen). He has enough to do with the growing pain of his superheroes. Hungry to join The Avengers but still struggling with everything he needs to learn – after all, he’s only 15 years old – our hero meets villain The Vulture in an airy and exciting adventure (Michael Keaton, finally Birdman) funny, but also with real operations, great characterizations and wonderfully detailed casting. (You have to love a teen movie that runs in Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Abraham Attah and Josie Totah, and newcomer Jacob Batalon who steals the scene.) Sony / Marvel

4. “Doctor Strange” (2016) It would be too easy to make the Magic Master of Mystic Arts look ridiculous on the big screen, but somehow director Scott Derrickson and his crew gave us a version of the surgeon who became the magician, Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). who seems to be at home in the real world, rubs his shoulders with the Avengers and crosses trippy, breathtaking dimensions that no one else can go into.

3. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) This comedy adventure is airy, funky, and immersed in the super hits of the 70s. It is an outlier in the Marvel universe, both in terms of sound and geography. Regardless of whether Rocket Raccoon and Black Widow ever cross or not, this cross-star saga was a reminder that there is more than one way to tell a superhero story. Disney / Marvel

2. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) Aggressive patriotism meets anti-government paranoia in this exciting story that defends the captain against labyrinthine conspiracies. It also turns out that Steve Rogers is much more interesting in the 2000s than in the 1940s. And you will believe that the hawk can fly. Disney / Marvel