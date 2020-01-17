advertisement

Does Thomas Doherty leave legacies after the new episode of Thursday evening – and do we see the last one from Sebastian? It is a fair question to wonder. How can you not after seeing the end of this past episode?

In the last few minutes, Alaric told Lizzie that Sebastian had made his own decision to leave Salvatore School after some of his recent actions. Should we believe him? It’s fair to ask yourself this question at the moment because we Sebastian didn’t make that decision. A more likely scenario is that Alaric either forced him or found a way to make him unable to stay with him. Remember we saw him with this arrow …

If Alaric is somehow responsible for what happened to Sebastian, you have to imagine that the truth will eventually come out. After all, that’s usually not what happens to this show. Alaric may have had some reasons for what he did, but that doesn’t mean that other people will understand. This is especially the case when it comes to Lizzie, who has such a long history with the guy. The conversation with MG tonight was a good example of this.

In the end, we didn’t hear any official news that Doherty is leaving legacies. For this reason, we cannot rule out future appearances. He may only be gone so long that the departure feels like he’s stuck. There are a few other storylines that the writers have to deal with while waiting to see if he’s back. Just think of the necromancer who has returned creepily, while we have also seen his background story over the past year.

Legacies is a crazy show, but isn’t that part of the fun? It is definitely when it comes to a return from Sebastian, mostly because the ways in which one could return are endless.

What do you think of Sebastian’s “exit” at the end of today’s new Legacies episode? Do you think we’re nearing the end of the street for him? Make sure you share the comments with others and keep up to date with the latest news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

