The Point Artist Run Center will be in an Olympic mood next month for Cypress Point’s annual winter carnival, ten years since Whistler hosted the world at the 2010 games.

The “Art lympics” planned for Sunday, February 16, offer everything from an opening ceremony and torchlight to a donut eating competition with an Olympic theme, to art auctions and live music from Vancouver’s own rock n ‘reels and small town artillery.

Free afternoon activities begin at noon with a snow sculpture and snow angel competition, painting with national flags and sketching and painting, followed by a long bonfire at 12:30 p.m. The opening ceremony begins at 1 p.m. followed by curling and shinny on the Altasee (ice allowed), ice and snow dancing and a drop-the-gloves event at 2:00 p.m. The afternoon ends at 3:30 p.m. with an award ceremony and more campfire songs.

The paid evening celebrations begin with a dinner prepared by chef Michele Bush at 6:00 p.m., followed by improvisation, an art auction and live music that ends the night until 10:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $ 35 with dinner or $ 20 without. Children under the age of 12 pay $ 25 with dinner or $ 15 without. Get yours online at thepointartists.com or in person at Armchair Books.

Nominations for the Whistler Champion of the Arts & Culture Award end on February 2nd

As an adrenaline-fueled sports city, Whistler has only just started to drive the art scene to similar heights. It is all the more important to recognize those who go beyond this in the cultural field.

In partnership with the Whistler Chamber of Commerce, Arts Whistler has been honoring local artists and creators since 2014 who have made a significant contribution to the growth of art, culture and heritage in the community (although the award technically dates until 2003 when it expired) to local businesses to get presented).

Nominations for the 2020 Award are possible until Sunday, February 2nd at whistlerchamber.com.

Previous recipients include: winner of 2019, theater producer, actor and educator Ira Pettle; Filmmaker and drama coach Angie Nolan; Mountain Life Magazine Todd Lawson; and The Point artistic director, writer and musician Stephen Vogler.

The Whistler Champion of the Arts & Culture Award is just one of the awards presented at the annual Whistler Excellence Awards held on Monday April 27th at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

