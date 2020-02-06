advertisement

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 may not have an exciting new design, but it makes up for its appearance with much better specifications than the 2019 flagships, including faster memory than before. The RAM used in the S20 is even faster than the memory on most laptops. The S20 will pack up to 16 GB of RAM LPDDR5 memory, which should deliver significant performance improvements over previous generation flagships.

But the S20 phones will not be the only phones that rock LPDDR5 RAM this year. They won’t be the first either. That title goes to one of Samsung’s biggest rivals in China, Xiaomi, whose next flagship is about to fall.

Micron announced on Thursday that it has sent the world’s first low-powered DDR5 RAM to be used in the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone. The new RAM, Micron said, should help with artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G tasks, the report notes.

The first 5G phones were launched last year, but most users could not take advantage of the new wireless standard because the coverage was limited. However, carriers will continue to expand coverage in 2020, while smartphone manufacturers will release more affordable 5G devices. But 5G modems alone are not enough to help you take advantage of the new speeds. RAM upgrades are required to support the higher data rates. And Micron says that’s exactly what his new DDR5 RAM will do.

The new RAM will be 20% more efficient than the DDR4x memory used in some of the best handsets of last year and up to 50% faster. When it comes to performance, Micron says the new memory allows 5G smartphones to process data at peak speeds of up to 6.4 Gbps, which should prevent 5G data bottlenecks.

Micron’s memory will be available in various capacities, including 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB, with speeds of up to 5.5 Gbps or 6.4 Gbps, the company said. However, it is unclear how much RAM the Mi 10 series will have.

Returning to the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung makes its own DDR5 RAM for its smartphones, and all three S20 models are expected to have at least 12 GB of memory. All phones also support 5G connectivity, although the cheaper ones are expected to be introduced in some markets in versions with only 4G.

Although comparing laptops with smartphones is easier said than done, it is still worth noting that some of the best laptops out there, such as Apple’s latest MacBooks, have rock DDR4 memory. However, new notebooks are expected to make the leap to the faster memory standard in the near future. The new iPhone 12 is also expected to have DDR5 RAM.

