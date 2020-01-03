advertisement

The third level colleges have been approved for 20 women-only professorships aimed at combating gender inequality in higher education.

Appointments are made in areas where there is “clear evidence” of significant underrepresentation of women, such as: B. in the areas of physics, computer science and engineering.

The positions were approved by a 10-member international evaluation panel with expertise in equality between women and men and extensive expertise at a disciplinary and strategic level. It is headed by Prof. Lesley Yellowlees, a chemistry professor at Edinburgh University.

UCD, DCU, TU Dublin, Maynooth University and University of Limerick have secured two positions as part of the initiative.

Other third level institutions that received a single position included UCC, NUI Galway, CIT, IT Carlow, the Athlone Institute of Technology and the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

Recruitment will begin shortly and these positions are expected to be filled before the start of the next academic year. A total of 45 jobs are to be created within three years.

State Secretary for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor said the move was “really a breakthrough moment” in Irish science.

“I am incredibly proud that this intervention ensures a faster gender balance and takes into account the current representation of women at the highest levels of our institutions,” she said.

“I am pleased to announce that 12 of our institutions have been successful in this high level academic leadership initiative. I was really impressed by the caliber and the ambition of the 20 successful positions that were approved. “

The latest figures show that women are still underrepresented in higher education and especially in higher education.

While women make up about half of the university lecturers, they make up almost a quarter of the professors.

There has never been a university president in more than 400 years of higher education.

“Rigorous assessment”

Ms. Mitchell O’Connor’s initiative, when announced last year, sparked controversy in some areas over whether it violates the long-standing recruitment guidelines that promote equal opportunities for men and women.

However, it is reported that the Attorney General confirmed that the initiative is compatible with EU and national labor and equality law.

The program will require higher education institutions to develop an equality action plan and make progress on their gender equality goals and objectives before securing additional funding under the new initiative.

Ms. Mitchell O’Connor said that the excellence of women scientists and their contribution to research and education have not yet resulted in “adequate” representation of women at the highest level.

“This initiative supports higher education institutions that are already taking proactive steps to address gender imbalances to make a leap forward in this area, with excellence always at the heart of recruitment and promotion policies,” said Mitchell O’Connor ,

She said she had no doubt that the jobs would attract outstanding university and university applicants in Ireland and internationally.

“The appointment of these positions is subject to the highest standards and rigorous evaluation procedures currently used by the institutions for respected positions at these levels,” she said.

Another call for women-only professorships will be launched in mid-2020, she added.

The additional costs for professorships at universities and technical institutes will amount to EUR 1.5 million by 2020 and increase to around EUR 4 million by 2021.

In a statement, the Irish Higher Education Association welcomed the posts and said it was determined to work with the Minister to promote gender equality across the sector.

First positions approved only for women as part of the first phase of the Higher Education Executive Initiative

Dublin City University:

– Professor of Computer Science (Natural Language Processing)

– Professor of plasma physics

Technological University of Dublin:

– Professor of public trust in media, art and technology

– Professorship for Inclusive Computer Science

Trinity College Dublin:

– Chair of Mathematics

– Chair of Political Economy

Institute of Technology, Carlow:

– Director of Technical Research and Innovation

University College Cork:

– Professor of Irish Gender History

National University of Ireland, Galway:

– Professor of engineering

University College Cork:

– Professor of Microbiome and Health Sciences

NUI Galway:

– Professor of health for older adults

University of Limerick:

– Professor of data science and statistical learning

– Professor of genomics and biomedical sciences

Maynooth University:

– Professor of physical geography in the field of climate science (adaptation and / or reduction)

– Professor of computer science in the field of architecture and society of software platforms

Athlone Institute of Technology:

– Dean of Studies and Research

University College Dublin:

– Professor of biomedical engineering

– Professor of materials chemistry

Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies:

– Senior professor (physics)

Cork Institute of Technology:

– Chair of Cyber ​​Security

