It is possible that this winter will be the first in Leicestershire memory without snow.

In his 61 years as a Leicester Mercury meteorologist, Dave Mutton never knew there would be a winter without snowfall and he said that last winter had also been remarkable for the lack of wintriness .

He said, “It has been snowing every winter since I can remember and I have been doing this for 61 years now.

“Last winter there were only three days of snow – which was the least I have ever seen before. It snowed a bit on January 28, 29 and 30 of last year, but it only settled for a few minutes and there was practically no depth.

“And now this winter we haven’t had one so far and January 2020 has been the hottest since January 1921.”

He said he was still hesitant to cancel the winter.

He said: “We went through December and January without snow, but there is a low pressure which will cause heavy rain and strong winds on weekends and which could be followed by a little cold at the start of the week. next. “

In Leicestershire, the average temperature in December was 5.3 ° C and 1.3 ° C above usual temperature based on the past 40 years.

In January, the average was 6 ° C, 2.3 ° C above normal.

So far, the February average – based only on the first four days – is 8.2 ° C and 4.4 ° C above the norm.

Dave said the climate is changing.

Snowy Bradgate Park in 2018

(Image: John Mason)

He said: “We obviously have ups and downs in history, but what we do to the atmosphere with everything we inject into it does not help.

“When you look at the fires in Australia, the monsoons in the Philippines and the exceptionally dry weather in India, it makes you think.

“It is largely a jet stream that moves and is caused by humans.”

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge confirmed that regions of the United Kingdom had seen no snow this winter and that temperatures were increasing steadily.

He said: “It has certainly been relatively mild and there has not been much snowfall in the UK this winter and none in Leicestershire.

“There is potential for next week – we have colder air coming in – so I don’t mean it won’t happen.

“We know that British winters have warmed about a degree since the 1960s and this is consistent with climate change, although the weather is still subject to great variations, so we have seen record temperatures sometimes recorded – during the Beast from the East last year, for example.

Despite the potential for snow next week, the BBC website expects temperatures to drop to 2 ° C early next week, with no signs of snow. Its long-term forecast extends to February 18, with no snow on the horizon.

The Met Office, which does not forecast until Tuesday next week, expects temperatures to drop to 3 ° C by then.

A meteorological warning for this weekend’s storms has been issued by the Met Office for the whole of the United Kingdom.

In addition to heavy rain, the wind is expected to reach up to 60 mph Sunday in Leicestershire.

.

