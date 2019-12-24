advertisement

2019 has been a great year for skywatchers, with rocket launches coming at a fast and furious pace, flashy space rocks falling from the sky and yet another interstellar visitor rushing through our solar system. As the year approaches its end, parts of our planet will be treated to a final piece of cosmic eye candy. On December 26 a so-called ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will go through parts of Europe, Asia and Australia. Large chunks of Singapore and the Philippines have the best chance to catch a glimpse.

As ScienceAlert explains, the “Ring of Fire” effect is due to the current distance between the Earth and the Moon. When the moon is at a greater distance from the earth (such as during the solar eclipse), the moon is smaller in the sky, allowing more of the sun to peep around the edges. It is called a ring-shaped solar eclipse, as opposed to a total solar eclipse, and it creates a fiery ring around the moon’s silhouette, while some solar eclipses look more like a warm glow.

Here’s a handy little animation that shows the path of the eclipse, where the red dot is the main viewing location and the shady area around it provides partial visibility:

The disadvantage of this is that if you are in America or in most of Europe, there is no way to enjoy the eclipse live. However, if you are on the path of the eclipse – and you are lucky to have clear skies during the first viewing time on December 26 – you can learn timeanddate.com and more about when and where to find the eclipse.

Image source: Koji Sasahara / AP / Shutterstock

