A quick glance at the most up-to-date market share data from the Net Applications desktop web browser shows that Google’s Chrome browser is by far the most popular option. From December 2019, Chrome will be used by no less than 67.28% Windows and Mac computers. The next web browser that comes closest is Firefox, which doesn’t even contain double digits. Microsoft’s Internet Explorer and Edge browsers came in number three and four, with the first holding 7.42% of the market and the latter accounting for 5.65% of global web browser use.

Think about how crazy that is. Microsoft’s Windows operating system supports 87.37% of desktop and laptop computers around the world and a version of one or both Microsoft web browsers is pre-installed on all those machines. That means that all these hundreds of millions of users are actively avoiding Microsoft’s browsers. Downloading Chrome is perhaps the only reason why many people ever open Internet Explorer or Edge. Needless to say, Microsoft recognized long ago that it was time for a major change, and now that change is finally here on Wednesday, as the company releases its completely redesigned Chromium-based Edge browser.

As the name suggests, Chromium is the framework on which the Google Chrome web browser is built. It has also become the generally accepted standard, so now it is the framework on which Microsoft Edge is built. The new experience is simple and somewhat reminiscent of Chrome, but there are some nice extras that users should enjoy. For example, there is a built-in tracking protection and a special Internet Explorer mode for business use.

Image source: Microsoft

Microsoft will roll out the rebuilt Edge browser in the coming weeks, but you can now install it if you use Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8 or Windows 7 (which Microsoft officially stopped supporting yesterday). It couldn’t be easier to install – here’s how:

Go to the Microsoft Edge website and the page will automatically detect your operating system

Click the Download button to download the installation program

As you may think, the next step is to run the Edge installer that you just downloaded

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation

The first time you start Microsoft’s new Edge browser, you get a few options to get started. You can import your data from the old version of Edge, import your data from Chrome or start a new installation without importing data. Edge based on Chromium is also available for macOS and the installation clearly works a little differently than Mac.

If you notice that you are really enjoying the newly rebuilt Edge browser from Microsoft, you can also use it on your iPhone, iPad or Android phones and tablets to enjoy similar experiences on all your devices. If you are now on your mobile device, simply install the iOS version of the Apple App Store or the Android version of the Google Play Store.

