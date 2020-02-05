advertisement

Of the fleet of fully electric cars that are coming, the little Honda is undoubtedly the cutest. The Japanese car brand somehow managed to deliver a cool, small, compact concept car to series production.

So what was a styling concept for the automobile exhibition that brought cynical motor sport hacks to a standstill when it first appeared a few years ago, got it going. And we are still amazed at how it looks.

advertisement

Although it’s relatively late to get the car on the market – and it’s likely to be early 2021 before Irish buyers are supplied in any significant number – Honda is committed to an electric future.

And with all looks, Honda has opted for a limited range of 222 kilometers, as this four-seat hatchback car is designed for urban users with average daily commuting distances of less than 40 kilometers.

There is a technological showcase in the cabin. Five digital displays span the entire width of the line. Connectivity is also impressive, as Honda’s integrated artificial intelligence takes center stage.

If you say “Okay, Honda”, you can interact to a greater extent than many of the current voice activation systems from premium brands. Instead of the conventional side mirrors, a side camera monitoring system (SCMS) is available as standard.

Tiny rear-facing television cameras with a water- and dirt-repellent coating capture high-resolution views of the world behind and next to the car. Inside the camera, the images are displayed on two well-placed 6-inch monitors, ironically the size of side mirrors on either end of the dashboard.

Audi was first on the market with this type of camera technology with its E-Tron crossover, but only as an expensive option, and even then the displays were poorly placed.

Again, the system is an option, but unlike the Audi, it works well and is worth considering. A normal rearview mirror is standard.

The big news, however, is not only the appearance but also the driving dynamics. The Honda e has a perfect weight distribution of 50/50 and a rear wheel drive.

The Honda e was built on a new platform and emerged from the 2017 Urban EV concept.

The E is similar in size to a Suzuki Swift and more compact than most in the Supermini class. In contrast to most other super minis, the Honda e is fully equipped with a completely independent McPherson strut.

However, it has limitations and the luggage space is bad, as the trunk only holds 171 liters. Fold the seats and the cargo space improves to 861 liters. Two adults can fit in the back in no time.

The rear-mounted DC motor produces 136 HP in standard form or 154 HP in the “Advance” class. The Honda e weighs 1,514 kg and pulls well thanks to the engine, which develops an impressive torque of 315 nm.

Overall, the little Honda feels pretty fast, even if the sprint from 0-100 km / h takes 9 seconds (8.3 seconds for the 154 hp version). The range of the WLTP battery is given as 222 km.

However, the upcoming new electric mini that will be available in Irish showrooms in the coming months is faster and has a better range. The MINI Electric front-wheel drive (27,764 euros net) reaches a speed of 0 to 100 km / h at 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 150 km / h.

The range of MINI electric based on the 32.6 kWh battery is similar at 235 km. The rechargeable battery from Honda has a usable capacity of 35.5 kWh and has an on-board charger with 6.6 kWh alternating current. The charging time from zero to full capacity is 4.1 hours with a 7.4 kW charger.

Charging to 80 percent takes 30 minutes with a 100 kW CCS quick charger or 31 minutes with a 50 kW quick charger. Water cooling extends the life of the battery and the Honda e can heat or cool the battery in relation to the ambient temperature. Active cooling, for example, enables the DC to be charged more quickly.

Cute styling and a high-tech interior will only take you so far, but Honda e has a party trick that makes use in tight urban spaces a pleasure. Since the car is equipped with rear-wheel drive, the front wheels only have to steer.

And since the front wheel arches do not have to accommodate drive shafts and other maggots, there is plenty of space for wheel movements in the arches up to 50 degrees. The Honda e uses a variable-gear steering that is wonderfully fluid and precise. It has a tiny turning radius of 4.3 meters (4.6 m radius on the body). The steering only needs 3.1 turns to get from full lock to full lock.

The Honda e is incredibly manoeuvrable and parking is a breeze. It’s also great fun dining around here. On the road, the Honda e is a blast and in sport mode it delivers the torque more urgently. The independent wheel suspension and the rear wheel drive make cornering really fun. Driving out of curves is a lot of fun and highway work is effortless.

There is now doubt that the biggest problems with this Honda will be the limited range and the unannounced price. For the price, Honda states an entry-level price of less than 30,000 euros after grants, which is still quite high for a car of this size with limited luggage space, cute and everything as it is. And the more powerful 154 hp version should cost significantly more.

The maximum range of the Honda e of 222 km is an incentive for rural commuters. And in times of high-spirited driving, we were less than economical with a consumption of up to 23 kW per 100 km, which would mean that we would have trouble getting over 150 km if we continued like this.

When pricing is complete and we have a better idea of ​​the arrival date, we can better assess the impact this will have on the Irish electric car market. At the moment we can confirm that driving is as much fun as watching.

advertisement