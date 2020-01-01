advertisement

When it comes to value for money, no other brand even comes close to the various sound bars from Vizio – especially if they are discounted on Amazon. The company’s compact models are the bestsellers, but at the moment there is actually a full-size option that is discounted so that you can get it for the same price that you would pay for a smaller model. It is the VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-inch 2.0-channel sound bar, it sounds great and it is now on sale for less than $ 82 on Amazon. Be sure to check it out before this deal is closed.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

100 dB room-filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion

Deep Bass modules offer extra bass without the need for an external subwoofer

Built-in Bluetooth allows you to lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Stylish and compact the perfect addition to any small to medium-sized HDTV; Installation: table top and wall mounting

Premium audio with Dolby Digital, DTS Studio SoundTM, DTS Tru Volume TM, DTS TruSurroundTM.Sound Bar Frequency: 60 hertz, 19 kilohertz; Installation: table top and wall mounting

Sound pressure level measured using pink noise at 1 meter, C weighted. Total harmonic distortion calculated as electrical measurement of amplifier distortion

