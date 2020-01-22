advertisement

Love it or hate it, ‘Old Town Road’ was one of those songs that was impossible to escape in 2019.

The country-rap song by Lil Nas X even made history on the Billboard charts in the United States after spending 19 consecutive weeks at number one. Considering that the young rapper bought the instrument for $ 30 and recorded it in one day while staying on his sister’s couch, it’s a pretty impressive feat.

However, even though you may have heard the young rapper insist that he was going to roll until he couldn’t, you never heard him sing like that.

As Super Bowl commercials begin to emerge, actor Sam Elliott (best known for his roles in works like ‘Tombstone’ and ‘A Star is Born’, as well as TV shows like ‘Justified’), threw his hat in the ring.

Appearing in an advertisement for Doritos where he plays a cowboy entering a living room, he recites the words of the song. The strange thing is that they work perfectly like a Western monologue (apart from references to the Porsche, that is.) Either that or Elliott could make anything work.

Considering that this is just a teaser, we are already looking forward to the full version. In the meantime, we will re-watch Deadwood.

Watch it below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pk4gNG3k8jM (/ integrated)

