It may not have been the most glamorous or conventional stage for a world record attempt, but anticipation of the event ignored all the aesthetic details. There, in the center of the Madras High School gym, Mario Mendoza Jr. was preparing to step on the treadmill and run at breakneck speed. And crowds gathered on the Bleech seats that lined the gym – young, old, former students and visitors – to cheer him on.

Mendoza gave them all something to look forward to. In the high school gym, the ultra runner stopped the machine after exactly 50 km and stepped on the side rails in less than three hours for his first break. It didn’t matter that the machine had stopped or that Mendoza was looking for a rest for his legs. He had already set the record: he had finally set the world record for the fastest 50 km on a treadmill.

At 33, the record was a huge achievement for Mendoza. It became even more special through his involvement in a local youth organization in Madras, Oregon, where Mendoza runs a youth club with almost 20 participants that offers meals and games, activities and social interactions to needy students.

View this post on Instagram

ALL IN! Those were the words on the blue T-shirts that the staff at Madras High wore. They want these children to know that we are EVERYTHING for them. We believe in them, we are there for them, but we expect them to do their part. Not giving up is a talent of the human mind. It is a talent that I value more than any physical talent. Do not give up! , , (ESP) TODO DENTRO! There is a personal choice for the player. Quieren que estos chicos sepan que están comprometidos a darles lo mejor que tienen. Creemos en ellos, estamos aquí por ellos, pero esperamos que ellos también hagan su parte. There are no reviews for this item. It is an important and important talent. No te des por vencido! , , 📷 @steelehaugen

A contribution by Mario Mendoza (@mendozarunner) on January 15, 2020 at 1:29 p.m. PST

The previous record was set in 2015 by Michael Wardian, who recorded 50 km on a treadmill with 2:59:49. Mendoza set about breaking this record as a fundraiser for his youth programs and managed to raise more than $ 4,000. Mendoza broke the record with 2:59:03 and beat the previous record by 46 seconds.

To train for the event, Mendoza mixed outdoor runs with treadmills. Indoors, he apparently tried a variety of methods, such as covering the screen so as not to notice distance and pace, before deciding to keep it visible.

Speaking to Runner’s World, Mendoza said of the success: “What made me nervous was that the gym didn’t have air conditioning, so I knew it was going to be hot. I could do it in a cold air room and do it to me make it comfortable, but the record itself is kind of silly. It was more about what we can do for the kids and show them what it takes to do something big. ”

If Mendoza’s name appears familiar, it should be so. Since 2013, the runner has made a name for himself on the racetrack and has competed in five national US trail championships in the disciplines 10 km (2013), marathon (2015, 2017), 50 km (2015) and 100 km (2018). He has represented Team USA on trails all over the world and even won some podiums in races like the Lake Sonoma 50 Miler and the Flagstaff Skyrace.

