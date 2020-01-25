advertisement

“Treadstone” recorded the highest percentage growth among the top 600 prime time series on television this season thanks to DVR playback

advertisement

Don’t step on “Treadstone”. The USA Network thriller series, based on the Jason Bourne film franchise, has seen the biggest time-shifted television surge of any television series this season.

According to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day reviews, the 10 episodes of “Treadstone” season 1 that ended last month had an average of 501,000 viewers. With 72 hours (mostly) DVR display, however, this number jumps to a much better 1.337 million, which corresponds to an increase of a whopping + 167%. This is the largest percentage increase among the top 600 prime time series on television this season, which started on September 23, 2019. Live + 3-day data is currently available until January 12, 2020.

FXX’s “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (+ 148%) is immediately behind Tim Kring’s “Treadstone” in the 3-day lift ranking, followed by truTV’s “Adam Ruins Everything” (+ 147%). The FX dramas “American Horror Story” and “Mayans M.C.” round off the top 5, both with + 131% lifts in the Live + 3-day viewer metric.

Also read: Reviews: ‘Station 19’ – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ crossover dominates Thursday

Six other television programs in the Top 600 double or more than double their Live + Same Day viewership: HBOs “Ballers” (+ 122%), truTVs “Impractical Jokers” (+ 117%), MTVs “Ex on the Beach” Season 3 (+ 111%), E! ‘S “Total Divas” (+ 105%), Historys “Vikings” (+ 102%) and MTVs “Ex on the Beach” Season 4 (+ 101%).

That’s the whole club: 11 out of 600 shows or less than 2% of the TV series double their audience on the first day in the next three. (I’m sorry, “Teen Mom”, your + 99% jump just doesn’t quite make it.)

Now the natural question here: is it all a good thing? Well, “Treadstone” is the 508th series on TV in the Live + Same Day audience. With the advantage of a three day delay, the series climbs to 226th place, making it the second most watched series by USA Network after WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” (meaning that after three, “Treadstone” is the most viewed series in the United States ) Days of late TV. One could even argue that “Raw” is a sports program, which would make “Treadstone” the network’s most watched entertainment series.)

Also read: Reviews: ‘SWAT’ drops CBS in Demo Tie With ABC

“Treadstones” “Live” performance lags behind the US WWE wrestling shows “Raw” (No. 107) and “NXT” as well as unscripted series on the cable channel such as “Chrisley Knows Best” (No. 319) and ” Chrisley Knows Best “. Temptation Island ”(No. 472). Regarding scripted original shows in the US, “Treadstone” is only behind “The Purge” (# 486), but some syndicated series like “Modern Family” and “Law & Order: SVU” often blemish these rankings, as well the movie airing in the US.

With a three-day delay, “Chrisley” slides behind “Treadstone” at No. 230, “Temptation Island” is No. 292, “The Purge” is No. 343, “NXT” is No. 361. “Raw” is still ahead of the top show in the US at number 108.

Honorable mention: “Mr. Robot “ranks 603rd in Live + Same Day TV programs, but rises to 522. 72 hours later.

So yes, “Treadstone” looks a lot better even in internal competition after a few days. This particular metric allows for a degree of “superiority” for the Bourne offshoot, which is in the middle of the film’s Black Ops program Operation Treadstone. The rest are in the eye of the beholder, and in this case it is the United States that has declined the opportunity to take part in this story.

“Treadstone” has yet to be renewed or canceled for season 2. The TV spinoff, starring stars Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit and Jeremy Irvine, examines both the origins of the notorious undercover program and today’s recruits from around the world, dealing with a secret protocol to change behavior in almost superhuman assassins transform.

Let’s Get Ready For (Royal) Rumble With 32 Years Of WWE Royal Rumble Winners (Photos)

We are only a few days away from the WWE pay-per-view “Royal Rumble” for 2020, which ends with a 30-member Battle Royal. Who will be the last man to stand in the (mostly crowded) ring? Well, Las Vegas prefers Roman Reigns, although Reigns also has a Falls Count Anywhere match with Baron Corbin to get through. On the big boards of the sports books, Drew McIntyre follows the Big Dog, and then it’s a tie between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Reigns and Lesnar have both won the Royal Rumble Match before, and Punk and McIntyre have not. Lesnar and Punk, each with a 6-to-1 odds, both have pretty good reasons not to place good bets. Lesnar enters the square circle as the first of 30 slots apart. As far as punk is concerned, he’s not even technically an active wrestler anymore. Punk’s wrestling engagement today is limited to part-time appearances in FS1’s “WWE Backstage,” a Fox Sports studio show that deals with WWE wrestling. Kevin Owens completes the top 5 in terms of chances of winning. He would be another first time winner. For the women, Sin City sees Shayna Baszler booking her trip to the WrestleMania Main Event with a Royal Rumble Match win. Behind Baszler is Ronda Rousey, who like punk is not an active wrestler. And then there are Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Given that the women’s royal rumble match didn’t start until 2018 and Asuka and Becky Lynch were booked in a title match on Sunday, there won’t be any repeat winners there. Browse through our gallery for all historical winners. Also read: Dwayne Johnson reveals Father Rocky Johnson’s cause of death (video)

































































Previous slide

Next slide

Can Brock lead Lesnar out of the table on Sunday from his self-imposed # 1 position?

We are only a few days away from the WWE pay-per-view “Royal Rumble” for 2020, which ends with a 30-member Battle Royal.

Who will be the last man to stand in the (mostly crowded) ring? Well, Las Vegas prefers Roman Reigns, although Reigns also has a Falls Count Anywhere match with Baron Corbin to get through.

On the big boards of the sports books, Drew McIntyre follows the Big Dog, and then it’s a tie between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Reigns and Lesnar have both won the Royal Rumble Match before, and Punk and McIntyre have not.

Lesnar and Punk, each with a 6-to-1 odds, both have pretty good reasons not to place good bets. Lesnar enters the square circle as the first of 30 slots apart. As far as punk is concerned, he’s not even technically an active wrestler anymore. Punk’s wrestling engagement today is limited to part-time appearances in FS1’s “WWE Backstage,” a Fox Sports studio show that deals with WWE wrestling.

Kevin Owens completes the top 5 in terms of chances of winning. He would be another first time winner.

For the women, Sin City sees Shayna Baszler booking her trip to the WrestleMania Main Event with a Royal Rumble Match win.

Behind Baszler is Ronda Rousey, who like punk is not an active wrestler. And then there are Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Given that the women’s royal rumble match didn’t start until 2018 and Asuka and Becky Lynch were booked in a title match on Sunday, there won’t be any repeat winners there.

Browse through our gallery for all historical winners.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson reveals Father Rocky Johnson’s cause of death (video)

advertisement