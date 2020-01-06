advertisement

The Game of Thrones alternative from Netflix looks like a winner.

The Witcher season 1 gives us a taste of the Continent and the kind of action we can expect from this fantasy world, and introduces the man characters of the series, including Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. But the first season is structured in such a way that it is not always clear what happens or when those things happen. Fortunately, we are about to show you a great trick that will explain everything perfectly – mind you, important spoilers follow below, so make sure you view the first season in full before viewing the guide below.

In retrospect, the most confusing thing about The Witcher is the most amazing thing about it. We get to see different stories, but the timeline is not linear and it takes a while for the viewer to realize that. More confusing is the fact that two of the three main characters share an interesting characteristic: they are not really getting older.

Yennefer, a powerful witch, is not getting older at all. After the initiation sacrifice, she received an enormous make-over and the greatest gift of all: Eternal Youth. All magicians are actually no older than a certain point. At least, it’s not the same as for people. Geralt is now a mutant, so he is aging much slower than everyone else. We witness Ciri at different ages in the series, so that means she is a normal person on the continent. But again, she has a number of powers of her own.

Also confusing is the fact that the bard, the author of that annoying song that you probably didn’t stop humming, doesn’t seem to be getting older either. What is going on there?

This brings us to the timeline in the tweet above. Surprisingly, the events in the first season cover more than 70 years, which is a detail that may surprise you. We need the old stories to understand the main timeline, which lasts about three weeks around the fall of Cintra, which is introduced in the first episode.

No matter how confusing the timeline is, I noticed that I loved the way the showrunners chose to tell the story. Ignoring chronology can also be the way forward, and it is certainly a factor that can help The Witcher distinguish itself from Game of Thrones.

The timeline above is certainly useful if you feel like reviewing certain events from The Witcher now that you have finished the first season, as it contains clear references to crucial events in the continent’s history, but also the personal history of Yennefer, Geralt and Ciri.

