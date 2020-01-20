advertisement

This Time Next Year was abandoned by ITV after three series, it was revealed.

Davina McCall is hosting the life-changing program since 2016, but will not be back in 2020.

The series featured extraordinary people from the United Kingdom who shared with viewers what they set out to change in their lives by “This Time Next Year”.

advertisement

Over the course of 12 months, they sought to fulfill their dreams of losing weight, meeting an unknown family member, having children or finally achieving a permanent personal ambition.

Their transformations appeared instantaneous with a “time travel” style format. After making their promise, the participants left the studio ready to start their challenge before reappearing completely transformed a year later, hopefully revealing a whole new story.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “ITV decided a short time ago that This Time Next Year would not return.

“Frankly, there are only as many people as you can find who want to change their lives as drastically and they feel like they have pushed the show as far as they can.

“Normally it would be in production now, but it will not be coming back.”

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that it would end the format.

They said in a statement: “After three brilliant series of This Time Next Year – where over 100 people successfully promised a resolution to help their lives in one way or another – we decided to suspend the series .

“We would like to thank Davina, the brilliant production team and all the fantastic contributors to the series for all their hard work and for making the series so captivating.”

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement