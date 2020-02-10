advertisement

You may know They Might Be Giants mainly as performers of the theme song “Malcolm in the Middle”, but the American group has been around for a while.

In fact, they are currently touring the United States to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album “Flood”. During a recent concert, they proved that they were still able to surprise their audience.

Last Friday, New Yorkers launched a new song called “Stilloob”. Most fans would admit it sounds quite unlike anything they’ve done before, with unintelligible lyrics and a thrilling art-pop vibe.

However, it turns out that the song was actually an old track – “Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love” – ​​played backwards, note for note.

It was played so perfectly that when someone reversed the footage and uploaded it to YouTube, they immediately recognized it and cited a copyright infringement.

The group did not comment on the song, but their slow march back could have revealed it.

Watch it below (and listen to the original below):

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lt1V5gD4GoE (/ integrated)

.

