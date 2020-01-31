advertisement

Do you have trouble finding the perfect piece of art to hang in a certain place in your house? Well, we are going to make the answer very simple for you: do not choose one work of art, choose more than 10,000. The Canvia Digital Art Canvas & Smart Digital Frame is a brilliant device that wraps a high-definition matte display in a frame, making it look like a painting. You can then choose one of more than 10,000 artworks that can be accessed through Canvia’s service, or you can even add your own images and have them displayed in the frame. The best part is Canvia’s “ArtSense” technology that makes images on the display look like real paintings instead of just pictures – we’ve tried it and it looks really incredible. It is a great product that is priced lower than some rivals, that can cost as much as $ 800 or even more. However, go to Amazon now, and you can buy one for just $ 429 thanks to a limited $ 100 discount.

Here is more from the product page:

INCLUDED in the PACKAGE: Canvia Art Canvas & Smart Digital Frame | Premium maple wood frame that matches your interior One-year subscription with access to the Canvia library of more than 10,000 works of art, from classics to contemporary. US BASED LIVE / INSTANT SUPPORT (CALL / E-MAIL FOR INSTALLATION OR TUTORIAL HELP)

KEY FEATURES: Connected digital photo frame 11AC wifi | 16 GB memory | Full HD advanced display for art | Allows zooming and repositioning for beautiful details Upload your own photos and digital images Matte screen against glare Plan content per hour, day, week and more Luxury design Image & playlist Shuffle | Ambient sensor & automatic correction Hang Canvia in portrait or landscape View artworks via Canvia Library

ARTSENSE TECHNOLOGY: Patent-pending ArtSense technology is a combination of innovations in image processing, software and hardware | ArtSense makes images look like a real painting or print and retains color and texture Browse art and adjust settings with the Canvia iOS or Android mobile app or the Canvia | web application Canvia automatically adjusts to the atmosphere based on sensor inputs, and also adjusts Canvia in sleep mode when the room gets dark

CONTENTS: Explore 10K + artworks, including leading contemporary artists and award winning photographers Classics from the best galleries in the world (for example Louvre, Met, Rijksmuseum, National Gallery and much more) | 525+ contemporary artists and photographers who work in all genres, styles, subjects, eras and media

PHOTOGRAPHY SET: display your photos in a large frame with a realistic print view | Store all your photos or albums in one place with a built-in memory of 16 GB | Schedule specific photos for display by hour, day, week, and more Select the correct aspect ratio without trimming | Upload photos with the mobile app (or web) and crop if desired before using | Create a queue with photos of your choice

