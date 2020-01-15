advertisement

If you’ve done karaoke before, you’ll find that occasionally the caterwauling of the stage can get your attention for all the wrong reasons.

Imagine, however, if you heard two people duet on a Bee Gees song and you thought ‘Hmmm … those voices sound familiar.’

There is no way you could have guessed that they belonged to actor Adam Sandler and boyfriend of the One Direction boyband Liam Payne – but that’s exactly what happened.

During a recent episode of the A24 film podcast, the Safdie brothers (who directed “Uncut Gems”) were in conversation with director Paul Thomas Anderson. They revealed that as part of Sandler forming the character of jeweler Howie Ratner, they threw him into several everyday situations. One of them involved visiting a karaoke bar, where among the group they invited was a real jeweler who brought his friend Liam Payne. The pair ended up duet on “ How Deep is Your Love ” by the Bee Gees, Sandler remaining throughout the character of Howie.

It’s not known if Payne knew he was in the character, but Benny Safdie says he “ went to see Adam Sandler, and Adam just appears like Howie, he doesn’t break … he acts like he was a peer of this other jeweler.

What a sight it must have been.

Sandler, of course, trained with a microphone from his breakthrough role in “The Wedding Singer”.

Hear the story, around 18 minutes, below:

