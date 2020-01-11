advertisement

If you needed another reason to love Harry Styles, here it is.

The former boy band member and the current actor / solo star has just released a brilliant album and seduces people from the left, right and center. Hell, even Lizzo was in awe of his cover of his song “Juice” in the BBC Live Lounge.

So the news that he’s not just a) a dog and b) a pretty upright guy makes him all the more lovable.

Responding to a Twitter thread that asked people to share their most annoying or interesting celebrity encounters, reporter Rory Carroll proposed the story below.

advertisement

He said he was outside a restaurant to take out two years ago, but could not enter with his dog. Who came in to save the day? That’s right … and there is also photographic evidence.

I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to get my takeout but I couldn’t get in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my plight, tapped me on the shoulder, and said he could watch Oscar while I entered. What a guy pic.twitter.com/B5bQ7PQYdI

– Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020

What a guy, indeed.

.

advertisement