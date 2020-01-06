advertisement

If you’ve never heard of the ecobee Switch + Smart Light Switch, prepare for your mind. Also prepare for one or two, because it is now on sale with a huge 40% discount. Ecobee’s Switch + does everything a normal smart light switch can do, such as allowing you to turn your lights on and off using an app. But in addition, there is a built-in smart Alexa speaker in the switch that works the same as an Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to Alexa, so you can say the same commands as with any Echo speaker. It’s great and worth every penny at the full sale price of $ 80. Buy one today on Amazon and you only pay $ 48!

Here are the bullets from the product page:

BEYOND SMART LIGHTING: With built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors and built-in Alexa, you can control the lighting of your home like never before.

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: it only takes about 45 minutes, thanks to step-by-step in-app walkthrough and useful videos. Everything you need is in the box – no electrician required.

OPERATION EVERYWHERE: Do you not feel like leaving the bank? No problem. Use the Eco bee mobile app on your Android or iOS device to turn the lights on or off – or just go ahead and ask Alexa.

BUILT-IN ALEXA: turn the lights on and off, control other parts of your smart home or ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, set a timer, adjust the temperature and much more.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement