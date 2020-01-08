advertisement

For one of my most recent orders from Amazon, the delivery person dropped the package on the door as normal – but then Amazon followed an email with a photo of the package that was there once it was delivered to my door. The photo was made clear by the driver and, if you ask me, seems to be a kind of poor man who reacts to all the piracy on the porch in the elevator. As if Amazon actually says, okay, there you go. If it’s not there when you get home, sorry friend – it wasn’t us.

People who fetch unmanaged packages from porches and thresholds is certainly not a new phenomenon and something that is likely to be expected with the explosion in e-commerce. It is beginning to lead to some pretty wild solutions to scare off those porch pirates, such as the one we told you about involving a glitter bomb booby trap. And on the less dramatic front, Yale Home has introduced a new smart delivery box designed for your front door, which is weighted, locked and a fairly simple way to keep your packages safe until you get there to pick them up.

The box, according to the company, “allows customers to receive packages and perishable supplies (for example, food, wine, cosmetics, medicines) safely and easily” and is intended to address the reality that nearly 40% of US households says to have experienced some sort of porch pirate-related package theft.

Pros:

It is more effective than a surveillance camera, which in some cases can be an ID solution afterwards rather than a deterrent.

The box can also be weighted (with sand or even attached to the porch), making it difficult to just … pick up and steal along with your package. It can also be locked remotely and alerts you via an app once a delivery has been made.

cons:

What is stopping an Amazon driver who is in a hurry to throw your package on the porch outside the box?

As you can see in the image of the box above, only packages of a certain size will fit in (as opposed to the new mattress and box spring I just ordered, which of course were much too large to fit in).

A number of other companies are trying variants of the same – there are iParcelBox and BoxLock, to name a few. Thanks to the Yale Home team for trying, because piracy on the porch is an annoying problem that seems to get worse.

The company says the box will be launched this spring and will be available on ShopYaleHome.com and major retailers. The box itself costs $ 229, or $ 278 with an associated “Wi-Fi Bridge” that allows remote management.

Image source: Yale Home

