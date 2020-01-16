advertisement

A school principal says that the “incredible work” of students and teachers is why his school has been ranked among the top 10 in Staffordshire.

The Thomas Russell Junior School, at Gilmore Lane, Barton under Needwood, has been named one of the best state-funded elementary schools in the county, according to The Real Schools Guide 2019.

The guide was compiled by data from Trinity Mirror which makes success available to teachers and students for school success.

It has 251 students aged 7 to 11 years old.

The school obtained the best “exceptional” mark during its last Ofsted inspection.

She said, “The staff and governors of Thomas Russell Junior School are delighted to see that we are ranked sixth in Staffordshire in The Good Schools Guide 2020.

“This achievement is the result of the incredible work that children have done to achieve the highest possible standards, both academically and in terms of their behaviors and attitudes.

“The teachers have worked diligently to create a very engaging curriculum with lessons that constantly stimulate and absorb children in their learning.

“Children are well supported at school and at home.

“We attach great importance to the development of our 3Rs of the 21st century – resilience, ingenuity and respect.

“Our children also enjoy a wide range of extracurricular activities that help develop the whole child and support his emotional development, as well as attend residential visits and perform in certain prestigious places with choir.

“Our staff are incredibly dedicated and want the best for each child, and our children (and parents) understand and appreciate the efforts they make.

“I believe that our place in the top 10 of the guide is truly deserved and a great recognition for the whole community.”

The top school for Staffordshire is Chancel Primary School, in Rugeley, in second place is Eaton Park Academy, in Stoke, while the third is Parkside Primary School, in Stafford.

The Real Schools Guide 2019 takes into account 44 different data points – including not only the key results from step 2, but factors such as progress, student-teacher ratios and absence rates.

Parents can go online to browse the full data, compare different schools, and find links to contact details and recent Ofsted reports.

The guide, now in its sixth year, has been praised by education experts.

Dr Elaine McCreery, responsible for initial teacher education for primary school at Manchester Metropolitan University, said the guide could help parents decide where to ask or be helpful for those who already have children in school for get involved and support the school.

The Staffordshire top 10 is:

Chancel Elementary School, Rugeley

Eaton Park Academy, Stoke

Parkside Elementary School, Stoke

Hempstalls Elementary School, Newcastle under Lyme

St Lukes CofE Elementary School, Stoke

Ash Green Primary Academy, Stoke

Glebe Academy, Stoke

Whitfield Valley Elementary Academy, Stoke

Thomas Russell High School, Barton under Needwood

John Bamford Primary School, Rugeley

The national top 10 is:

Copthorne Elementary School in Bradford

Thomas Jones Elementary School in Kensington and Chelsea

Mayflower Elementary School at Tower Hamlets

St Antony’s Catholic Primary School in Newham

South Farnham School in Surrey

St Joseph Roman Catholic Primary School in Southwark

Applegarth Academy in Croydon

John Betts Elementary School in Hammersmith and Fulham

Hampstead Parish Primary School in Camden

Hugh Myddelton Elementary School in Islington

.

