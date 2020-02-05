advertisement

Do you remember our June report that a new Chris Rock movie “Saw” was in the works? Well, he has a trailer.

Chris Rock plays and performs the new horror episode and co-wrote his story. ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ is the title of the ninth chapter of the franchise, and Samuel L Jackson also plays it.

Rock plays as a police detective investigating a string of grizzly crimes while Jackson portrays his father.

Max Minghella, who plays in “The Handmaid’s Tale”, plays the partner of the character of Rock. Riverdale actress Marisol Nichols will play as a police captain. No word yet on Tobin Bell’s return as Jigsaw.

Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed “Saw II”, “III” and “IV”, is back as a director.

The official synopsis for “Spiral” reads: “A sadistic brain unleashes a twisted form of justice in” Spiral “, the terrifying new chapter in the book of” Saw “. Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) are responsible for a gruesome investigation into murders that strangely recall the city’s horrific past. Unknowingly trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. “

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgNlWypWmtw (/ embedded)

Created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the ‘Saw’ franchise has so far had eight feature films. The series revolves around Jigsaw, who traps victims in elaborate death traps that test their morals.

Released between 2004 and 2017, critics have systematically given mixed reviews to the movies. However, the horror movies clearly have a major fan, as evidenced by the franchise that brings in over a billion dollars in box office and retail revenue by 2009.

‘Spiral’ is scheduled to hit theaters on May 15, 2020.

.

